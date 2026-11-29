A major British sexual behaviour study has found that people are having less sex than a generation ago, with a third of 16- to 24-year-olds reporting they have never had sex, up from about 20 percent in previous surveys.

A detailed study of sexual behaviour has sparked consternation in Britain after revealing that people are having less sex than they were a generation ago, and that the shift to abstinence is greatest among the young.

The study has triggered a week of headlines about the challenges young people face in finding partners. Its key finding is that 33 per cent of those aged 16 to 24 have never had sex, up from about 20 per cent in previous surveys. Observers have cited the results to warn that young people are spending too much time on their phones and are missing out on life beyond their social media chats and online apps.

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Some are blaming the trend on soaring rents that force the young to live at home with their parents for longer than in recent decades. Older commentators from the Baby Boomer generation are smugly telling the young that things were better back in their day.

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Sex Recession Across Britain

The study has also led to warnings of a sex recession across Britain, given that adults aged 16 to 44 seem to be having half as much sex as they said they had a decade ago. Britain's sex lives are changing, said Natsal academic director and University College London associate professor Soazig Clifton upon the release of the study.

While most adults are having sex, people are having sex less often, and more young people have never had sex, she said. There is also a higher proportion of people reporting same-sex experiences, and online sexual activity is now part of everyday life for many, she added. On average, people said they had sex twice in the previous four weeks, according to the study. The 1990 survey found it was four times in the previous four weeks.

Among the young, the latest survey found that 38 per cent of women aged 16 to 24 said they had never had sex. This figure was 28 per cent among men of the same age.

As a result, 33 per cent of young people reported never having had sex, compared to about 20 per cent in previous surveys. The findings on sex have stayed in the headlines every day since Clifton and her academic colleagues published their findings last Tuesday. The Natsal study has been conducted every decade since 1990 and is overseen by University College London.

Natsal-4 Study Findings

The latest research, called Natsal-4, is based on surveys with about 6700 people aged 16 to 59 across England, Scotland and Wales from September 2022 to January 2024. The findings appeared to heighten British anxieties about the country's future, and not only because of the declining birth rate. Outspoken writer Julie Burchill, who began her career reporting on punk rock, remarked on the way the media had changed.

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The Daily Mail, which for so long acted as chief cheerleader for the Anti-Sex League, is now scolding the youth of the nation for not doing it enough, Burchill noted. She wrote that the seeming lack of taboos, fluidity of gender, use of dating apps with infinite choice of partners, along with ready access to porn, have not led to a sexual bonanza.

Burchill noted that her sexually swashbuckling Boomer generation had been fortunate compared to young people today, such as in being able to afford to move out of home. Other factors, she wrote, could include the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, or the fact that people reported being more anxious or ashamed about sex than in the past.

Online Sexual Behaviour Results

Maybe I am being a typically bumptious Boomer, but maybe sex is one of those things that is better if one does not ruminate on it too much, she concluded. The latest survey differed from earlier ones in asking about online sexual behaviour, finding that watching pornography was widespread, especially among the young. Among people aged 16 to 59, 37 per cent of women and 81 per cent of men said they had watched pornography in the previous year.

Among those aged 16 to 24, the result was 50 per cent of women and 86 per cent of men. Sexual identity and experience had changed over time, the researchers said. Among 16- to 44-year-olds, the proportion reporting ever having had sex with a same-sex partner doubled among women over the past decade, from 7 to 14 per cent, and tripled among men, from 4 to 12 per cent, University College London said.