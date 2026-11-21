A Kew townhouse opposite Studley Park sold for $2.11 million after a bullish opening bid, while a Clifton Hill terrace fetched $1,761,500 and a Seddon Edwardian sold for $1.6 million as Melbourne recorded a preliminary clearance rate of 52 per cent.

A townhouse opposite Studley Park in Kew has sold for $2.11 million after a local mother opened the auction with a bullish first bid that instantly hit the reserve.

The property at 1/10 Walmer Street last sold 26 years ago, and the underbidder from that sale attended Saturday's auction to watch. They did not bid but told agent Sam Tilley of Nelson Alexander Kew they had always regretted missing out on it. The residence overlooks the park and the city skyline and sits close to the Yarra River.

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Kew townhouse auction results

Tilley said the result showed the effect a property like that, and that sort of street frontage, can have in the minds of some people. Two bidders took part, both from Boroondara: the woman with children and a young couple. The advertised reserve was $2,050,000, and the woman opened the auction at that figure. The bid instantly put the property on the market, and Tilley said it applied immediate pressure.

The pair exchanged a volley of $10,000 bids until auctioneer Cameron Ingram dropped his hammer. Tilley said it went back and forth very quickly and the eventual purchaser just kept returning with a strong bid straight away, which he believed worked heavily in her favour. The property is in a boutique block surrounded by greenery and has been updated over the years.

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The vendor added skylights, statement windows, water features and a conservatory, which Tilley said wowed prospective buyers at inspections. Tilley said the vendor and buyer had a lovely conversation because the seller had been there for 26 years and felt very attached to the property. They put the sold sticker on the board together, which he described as very sweet. The Kew auction was one of 770 scheduled to go under the hammer in Melbourne last week.

Melbourne clearance rates and sales

By Saturday evening, Domain recorded a preliminary auction clearance rate of 52 per cent from 523 reported results throughout the week, while 105 auctions were withdrawn. Withdrawn auctions are counted as unsold properties when calculating the clearance rate. In Clifton Hill, a couple listened on the phone from overseas as a friend secured them the keys to a four-bedroom Victorian terrace with a $1500 bid. Their friend, bidding on their behalf, outlasted two other couples.

The double-storey home near the Darling Gardens was on the market for the first time in 42 years and sold for $1,761,500, following a campaign with a reserve of $1.6 million. Agent and auctioneer Lee Muddle of Jellis Craig Fitzroy opened with a vendor bid of $1.55 million. Bids followed in irregular increments of $2000, $3000, $6000 and $1500. Muddle said one of the bidders was trying to throw him off.

The underbidder topped out at $1.76 million, and Muddle took a final $1500 rise. Muddle said his vendors were interstate and too nervous to listen to the auction, so he had to call them afterwards. They were obviously thrilled. The buyers, who own an apartment in Collingwood, had their hearts set on Clifton Hill.

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Clifton Hill and Seddon purchases

Muddle said he had met the purchasers quite a few times and believed that if you love and want Clifton Hill, it is very hard to move someone out if you know this particular suburb, because of what it offers. In Seddon, an inner-north couple bought an updated three-bedroom Edwardian for $1.6 million after an intimidating opening move from their buyer's advocate. They had been looking for a property in Yarraville or Seddon over the last few months.

Their advocate took on a local family with one child who wanted to upsize. Fowler said the advocate's starting bid of $1.45 million was so strong that a third registered bidder did not have a chance to put their hand up. Fowler said the advocate took the strategy of going in hard and fast and trying to knock out some bidders, and was successful doing that.

Bidding mainly rose in steps of $10,000 and $5000, and soared $115,000 over the reserve of $1,485,000. Fowler said renovated houses with three or more bedrooms near the Yarraville and Seddon villages were attracting two to four bidders at auctions.