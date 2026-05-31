Sturgeon Claims She Was 'Too Trusting' as Husband Embezzles SNP Funds

In her first major interview since her husband's guilty plea, former SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon portrays herself as a victim of deception, unaware of the lavish purchases funded by embezzled party donations. The interview highlights contradictions and raises fresh questions about her oversight.

Nicola Sturgeon , former First Minister of Scotland and leader of the Scottish National Party ( SNP ), has given her first broadcast interview since her husband, Peter Murrell , pleaded guilty to embezzling over £400,000 from SNP funds.

In a widely anticipated television appearance, Sturgeon portrayed herself as a victim of betrayal, claiming her only fault was being too trusting and loving her husband too much. The interview, conducted byBBC's Laura Kuenssberg, revealed a narrative of extravagant spending and apparent obliviousness to the source ofwealth that surrounded her. Sturgeon described discovering a Jaguar worth £81,000 parked in her driveway, which she initially attributed to her husband's penchant for shopping treats.

She recounted how her home was filled with high-value items, including multiple expensive coffee machines, salt and pepper grinders valued at over £2,000 each, and even cows grazing on her lawn. She claimed she believed these were gifts from her husband, as they both earned large salaries and had separate bank accounts. Sturgeon admitted she never questioned the source of the money, even though her husband allegedly spent £20,000 weekly on groceries.

She stated she was disappointed he had not bought her more extravagant gifts, such as a helicopter or diamonds. Regarding the motorhome, a key piece of evidence, Sturgeon gave inconsistent explanations, first saying she thought it belonged to neighbors, then barely knowing her in-laws. She also downplayed concerns raised by three SNP executives who resigned over questionable accounts, dismissing them as normal financial fluctuations.

Sturgeon maintained that while the funds were diverted from independence campaigns to electioneering, that was a separate issue from embezzlement. She concluded defiantly: 'I'm not going to say sorry for a crime I didn't commit.

' The interview raises questions about her leadership and awareness of financial mismanagement within the party she led for over a decade





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