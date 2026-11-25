Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii says he did not know who Chris Ashton was after the former England winger criticized his rugby ability and $1.6m salary. Suaalii is focused on the Wallabies' fifth-place playoff against Ireland on Friday.

Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii has said he did not take stinging criticism from Chris Ashton to heart because he did not see it and could not pick Ashton out in a two-man line-up.

The Wallabies centre spoke in London on Wednesday ahead of the fifth-placed playoff with Ireland on Friday. I actually do not even know who that is, Suaalii said. No disrespect to him. He is entitled to his opinion.

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He probably played in the 90s. The game has changed quite a bit, I feel. Ashton offered a sharp critique of Suaalii on a BBC podcast. He said Suaalii looked lost on a rugby field and that the hyped Australian would not make the English side.

Chris Ashton Questions Suaalii Salary

He also questioned Suaalii's 1.6 million dollar annual salary. Ashton is a former England winger in both league and union whose career stretched from 2005 to 2023. Coming from any other player, Suaalii's response might be viewed as a cold-blooded clap back three weeks in the making. But teammates say Suaalii genuinely stays deep within the confines of his own bubble.

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He does not register most of the external criticism or commentary that has come in a steady stream from media and the public alike. The only way I really hear it is from my partner or my family reading about it, and then I get the is everything alright phone call, Suaalii said. To be fair, I try to be as consistent as I can be as a human, first of all.

Then I am just trying to be the best that I can be for the team. I have always had that mindset growing up, and I am still just carrying that integrity and character for myself, he said. I am just letting the outside noise be the outside noise, and trying to be the best for the team. It is really as simple as that.

At the end of the day I am just trying to be the best player I can be. I understand everyone has their opinion, you guys have your opinion. But the only opinion that really matters is from the coach, and my teammates, Suaalii said. Even from my parents, that is a little bit different.

But I feel like everyone else does not really understand what happens in the four walls. Like the Wallabies themselves, Suaalii has arrived in the last week of the spring tour having regained form and confidence recently. That followed a collectively forgettable start against England. Having played wing at Twickenham, Suaalii returned to the centres alongside Len Ikitau.

Wallabies Defence Improves Against Wales

The restored midfield combination went a long way to fixing the leaky Wallabies defence against Scotland and then in a win over Wales. He also turned in a strong game in attack, with contested kick wins, and a long-range run from an intercept that led to a try. The debate around where Suaalii is deployed on a rugby field has been endless and will probably continue to be.

Suaalii stuck with his stock response on Wednesday in London ahead of the fifth-placed playoff with Ireland on Friday. He said he is happy to play wherever the coach decides. That is just where I see myself is just growing my game in all that sense, the attack, defence, breakdown, transition, Suaalii said. That is where I am really just focusing and putting my energy towards.

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Position-wise it is just up to the coach. Sitting next to him at the Wallabies hotel in London, defence coach Scott McLeod also leapt to Suaalii's defence as a centre. Put it in context, McLeod said. The world's best midfielders are playing their best rugby when they are 28, 29, 30, because they have learnt about the game.

Defence Coach Defends Suaalii Age

So the scrutiny on Suaalii is pretty harsh, really. It does not need to be that harsh. Suaalii only just turned 23 in August. McLeod added that the idea of a single best position was too limited.

Our game moves and it requires players to be able to play a couple of different position, McLeod said. You look at Henry Pollock and Leicester Faingaanuku. Those guys can come on and change a game. And Joe has got loads of skill sets that we can use in different times of the game and in different positions in different games, he said.

So I do not think it has to be nailed to one position going forward. It is how you can adapt and use those skill sets against the opposition. Suaalii catching towering midfield high balls hoisted by Carter Gordon in Cardiff appeared to be a good example of leveraging the mixed skillsets of both midfielder and winger.

From issues seen in the Bledisloe and England losses through to staunch efforts against Scotland and Wales, McLeod said the tweaks in systems and coaching he and Kiss had brought in were always going to take time to bed down. And takes the players probably a little while to understand that and feel that and what that means under a bit of pressure, McLeod said.

Players Adapt To High Pressure Games

And there is no more pressure with speed than the All Blacks, and then speed and physicality of the English. So we had a couple of weeks there where we learnt, but we did not get down on it, he said. We just learnt what it meant under pressure, and what we needed to do and adjust or be better at. And I felt we really responded in the last two weeks to be able to do that.

Staying in the game longer, working harder for each other, and being able to put the teams under a little bit more pressure. So really happy with those responses, McLeod said.