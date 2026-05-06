Sub-Zero Temperatures and Snowfall Expected Across South-East Parts of Australia

This news text describes a weather event in Tasmania and three other states in Australia, where snow as low as 500 metres is forecast to fall from Wednesday into Thursday, accompanied by a significant cold front. The cold air behind the front will bring icy winds, rain, and showers, potentially including small hail.

There have already been several instances of snow this year in Tasmania , but this is likely to be the lowest snow for many. Snow as low as 500 metres is forecast to fall across three states on Wednesday and into Thursday, as a blast of polar air sweeps across the south-east of the country.

A significant cold front is set to move through South Australia, Victoria, and Tasmania from Wednesday afternoon into Thursday, bringing a short but sharp mix of wintry conditions, including rain, small hail, snow, and brisk winds. The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) is forecasting snow as low as 500m in Tasmania, 600m in Victoria, and 700-900m in NSW and the ACT during Wednesday night and into Thursday.

The event will mark the lowest snow of the season so far for many, although totals are unlikely to be as big as some forecasts earlier in the week had suggested. For other areas, if you're sort of above 600, 700 metres, you could get some flurries, but it probably won't settle on the ground overnight





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Tasmania Snowfall Cold Front South Australia Victoria Air Ground Wind

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