National Commissioner Sue Anne Hunter warns that First Nations children removals are rising despite over 1600 recommendations. She pledges annual report cards to force government action on child protection failures and systemic neglect.

National Commissioner for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Children and Young People Sue Anne Hunter has issued a stark warning that the number of Indigenous children being removed from their families continues to increase, despite governments receiving over 1,600 recommendations to protect them. Delivering an address at the National Press Club in Canberra, the Wurundjeri and Ngurai Illum Wurrung woman called for immediate accountability from all levels of government. She emphasized that the current system is failing to meet existing commitments, with removal rates rising rather than declining.

Call For Annual Public Report Cards

Sue Anne Hunter announced she will publish an annual public report card to track government performance against six specific demands and the national Safe and Supported framework. This report card will explicitly name which governments are taking action and which are failing to deliver on their promises. She stated that governments do not need more advice, as they have already made commitments under national agreements and international obligations.

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The Commissioner promised to publicly identify who has acted, who has not, and exactly what reasons officials provided when questioned about their inaction. She vowed to use every power granted by Parliament to ensure compliance if nothing changes. This mechanism is designed to create direct pressure on officials to address the systemic issues affecting First Nations communities across the country.

Six Key Demands For Policy Reform

Commissioner Hunter outlined six critical demands that must be implemented to address the crisis. These include raising the age of criminal responsibility to at least 14 across the entire country. Another key demand is the immediate removal of children from adult police watch houses to prevent exposure to unsafe environments.

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She also called for opening every detention facility to independent inspection, including access for United Nations experts. The demands further require greater investment in Aboriginal community-controlled organizations to support families before children are removed. Governments must publicly report how much child protection funding actually reaches these community organizations to ensure transparency.

Additional requirements include establishing a national measure of child poverty and implementing all five elements of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Child Placement Principle. Finally, she demanded the release of data on children who die in care while ensuring communities retain control over information regarding their own children.

Rising Removal Rates And Closing The Gap

The current situation for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children is worsening, with statistics showing they are 9.6 times as likely as other children to be in out-of-home care. This disparity has increased despite all Australian governments signing the Closing the Gap national agreement to reduce this rate by 45 percent by 2031. There are now more Indigenous children in care today than at any time since records began.

Sue Anne Hunter criticized the system for responding to poverty with removal rather than providing necessary support. She highlighted conditions such as overcrowded housing, food insecurity, and unreliable electricity as issues that should trigger assistance rather than punishment. She argued that poverty is not neglect and that the state is failing to address the root causes of family distress.

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Commonwealth Responsibility And Community Solutions

The Commissioner rejected the argument that child protection is solely a state and territory responsibility, asserting that the Commonwealth has obligations under international law. She stated that every Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander child in a watch house in Darwin, a detention centre in Townsville, or a residential unit in Perth is the Commonwealth's responsibility. This stance challenges the use of shared responsibility as an excuse for inaction.

Despite the confronting evidence, Hunter pointed to the success of early intervention and community-led programs as evidence that change is possible. She cited the growth in preschool enrolment and support from organizations like the Ganyjira Youth Council in Yarrabah. Young people in these communities want better access to education, training, and apprenticeships on Country, signaling a path forward that trusts Indigenous leadership.