Sue Roberts-Smith Accuses Liberal MP Andrew Hastie of Being 'Unfit' to Lead

In a controversial move, Ben Roberts-Smith's mother launches a scathing attack on Andrew Hastie, alleging that he aided journalists investigating her son's alleged war crimes and is unfit to lead the Liberal Party.

Sue Roberts-Smith, mother of embattled former soldier Ben Roberts-Smith , has launched a scathing attack on Liberal MP Andrew Hastie , accusing him of being unfit to lead the party. In a 39-page dossier sent to dozens of Liberal and National MPs, Roberts-Smith alleges that Hastie actively assisted journalists Nick McKenzie and Chris Masters, who broke the story of alleged war crimes committed by her son in Afghanistan.

Hastie, a former SAS captain who served alongside Roberts-Smith, testified in Roberts-Smith's defamation trial against Nine newspapers, which resulted in a lengthy legal battle that ultimately saw Roberts-Smith found liable for war crimes. The email, seen by Guardian Australia, was sent in the wake of Hastie's vow to quit the frontbench if the party recommitted to net zero emissions by 2050. This stance has fueled speculation about Hastie's potential leadership ambitions, prompting Roberts-Smith's intervention. She argues that Hastie's actions demonstrate he is unsuitable for a leadership role within the Liberal Party. The dossier itself comprises news articles and website references concerning Hastie dating back to 2010, covering a range of topics, including his anti-China stance and concerns about the net zero target. Roberts-Smith suggests the document only represents a fraction of the damage Hastie has inflicted upon the Liberal Party and individuals, including her family.Hastie, facing criticism from within his own party, downplays the possibility of a leadership challenge should he refuse to backtrack on his position. He acknowledges that he is in the minority on the issue of net zero, claiming most of his colleagues disagree with his stance. The internal debate within the Liberal Party surrounding net zero remains heated, with party leader Penny Wong urging a united front on the issue. Meanwhile, Roberts-Smith's email has injected a new level of acrimony into the already tense political climate, adding further complexity to the internal struggles within the Liberal Party





GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ben Roberts-Smith Andrew Hastie Liberal Party War Crimes Defamation Net Zero Leadership Australia

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kim Beazley defends Australian War Memorial decision to exclude Ben Roberts-Smith book from prizeThe former foreign minister says the Les Carlyon award is ‘explicitly for emerging authors’, disqualifying Chris Masters’s biography of the alleged war criminal

Read more »

Liberal outlet admits Melania Trump article ‘did not meet our standards’The Daily Beast issued a public apology to first lady Melania Trump and retracted an article that alleged she was introduced to her husband, President Donald Trump, via a modeling agent connected to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Read more »

The Liberal Party is proving why the dinosaurs became extinctIt’s long been a puzzle: how did the dinosaurs become extinct? The Liberal Party is providing us with the answer.

Read more »

The Liberal Party is proving why the dinosaurs became extinctIt’s long been a puzzle: how did the dinosaurs become extinct? The Liberal Party is providing us with the answer.

Read more »

The Liberal Party is proving why the dinosaurs became extinctIt’s long been a puzzle: how did the dinosaurs become extinct? The Liberal Party is providing us with the answer.

Read more »

Ben Roberts-Smith’s mother emails Coalition MPs saying Andrew Hastie ‘not fit’ to lead LiberalsExclusive: Sue Roberts-Smith sends 39-page dossier to two dozen Liberal and National MPs after fresh speculation about Hastie’s possible leadership tilt

Read more »