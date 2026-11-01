Glenn Orgias, mauled by a shark at Bondi Beach in 2009, recounts his attack and the safety rules he follows, while marine biologist Colin Simpfendorfer says more people in the water, not more sharks, explain rising bite numbers.

Last summer was one of the worst on record for shark bites, and with a hot season ahead, swimmers and surfers are asking whether they should be worried.

One survivor and two experts have weighed in on what works and what does not. The idea that there are more sharks around now is wrong, says marine biology adjunct professor Colin Simpfendorfer.

Also read Almost a year after Bondi, is our social cohesion a boiling frog?

Survivor Recalls Bondi Beach Attack

On the other hand, there are certainly more people in the water. Lenn Orgias, 51, is an energy trader and writer who lives in Bondi, Sydney. On February 12, 2009, he was bitten by a shark while surfing at Bondi Beach. He spent 10 days in ICU, more than five weeks in hospital, and lost his hand and part of his forearm.

Since his attack, he has written two books: a memoir called The Day Before, and a crime novel about a loan shark. The day before his attack, navy diver Paul de Gelder was bitten by a bull shark in Sydney Harbour. There had been a huge amount of flooding in Queensland, which pushed a lot of fresh water into the ocean. It was really stormy in Sydney, so the water was reasonably murky.

It was dusk, and the light was getting low. There would have been 20 or 30 guys out that night. It was big surf, very lumpy and not very nice, but it had been flat for two weeks, so no one had surfed for ages and everyone was keen to get out there. It was breaking a fair way offshore.

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I had just got a wave and was paddling back towards the pack, about 80 metres from shore and 20 metres from the lineup, when I was attacked. Glenn Orgias still surfs at Bondi Beach, where he was mauled, saying fear is not something that will stop him. The shark just slammed into me from below. It knocked me right off my board and pulled me under by my left arm.

I did not know what was happening. I could not see anything and never actually saw it, but I remember it shook me really aggressively, sort of ran me through the water. The whole thing was so quick, less than a minute, maybe less than 30 seconds, and I did not really know what was going on.

Then it suddenly let me go and I popped up. The other surfers did not come for me. It was a difficult situation. They initially scattered, as you would, because I was screaming.

I managed to get back on my board and got my arm, what was left of it, back onto the board. I just started paddling. I was very fearful it was going to circle back and come again. I felt like a sitting duck.

I went hell-for-leather and paddled really hard one-handed and caught a wave, just on my stomach. It was the best wave of my life, the wave that saved my life, absolutely. When I got in to the shallows, my board got sucked back out behind me, dragging on my leash, and I could not get out. I was there in the shallows, holding my arm, just stuck up to my thighs in the water.

Then one of the local guys here who I know quite well grabbed me and helped me up onto the sand. There were a lot of people on the beach that night. Someone called the ambulance, which took about 45 minutes to come. But Bondi is one of the best places in Australia to be attacked by a shark, because there were three doctors literally right there.

I had lost a fair bit of blood, and later on one of them, an emergency doctor from Prince of Wales Hospital in Randwick, told me that when he looked at me, he thought it was 50-50 I would have a cardiac arrest on the sand and not make it. Straight after the attack, when I woke up in hospital, I thought I would never surf again.

I remember my wife, Lisa, who was six months pregnant, saying, I want to move away from the beach. And I was the same. I did not want to even see the ocean. But by the next day, we had both calmed down and we both decided we wanted to stay.

Shark Behaviour And Risk Factors

And I knew I wanted to surf again. Since the attack, I have learnt a bit about what happened, though of course you cannot be sure. I think it was a test bite from the shark. Another guy in the water that day got bumped just before I was bitten, and I am speculating, but I think it was the same shark.

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I think it was noticing a lot of surfers, trying to figure it out. The teeth marks from my bite, and my wetsuit, suggest it was a juvenile white shark, maybe about four years old, about 200 kilograms. That is around the age where they transfer from eating finned fish to mammals like seals. So they are just learning, and with something big they want to test it out.

They are looking for fat and meat. So when it got my arm it gave it a bit of a go, then it was like, yeah, feeling a bit weird, not worth my time. So it let go. I only learnt all that later, of course.

When I think back, I think our understanding of sharks now is at a completely different scientific level than when I was attacked. I did not understand the contributing factors towards shark attack the way I do now.

For instance, the night I was attacked, there were the floodwaters and the runoff. It was dusk. It was overcast and cloudy and not easy for sharks to see. There were a lot of bait fish around, and it was February, which is a very common month for shark attacks.

So there were lots of risk factors which the average Joe, including me, did not really know at the time. Now there are drones and tagging and tracking and just a lot more information to help you. When I decide to go out these days, I think I recognise that I am making an actual decision, consciously, based on a whole lot of factors. For myself, my basic rules are: if a beach is closed, I do not go.

I do not surf at sunset or sunrise. Basically, if the sun is not on the water, I do not go. If it is really murky after rain, I will give it a couple of days. I do sometimes feel fearful, but fear is not something that will stop me doing it.

Personal Fear And Safety Measures

It is just a feeling, and I just try to manage it, accept it and let it pass. And usually it does. Often I will go out and I do not feel any fear at all. I am not an expert and I am not really capable of offering anyone advice.

But my personal feeling is that what is most valuable is the continuing development of scientific knowledge and education around sharks: their habits, behaviours and biology. Just in the past year, the drones have started putting out a lot of information, which I think is useful. They did not save me, and I think they trap a lot of wildlife. I am not 100 per cent against them, but I have always questioned their value.

I feel the same about drum lines. My major thing is I do not really want a whole lot of wildlife getting killed unnecessarily when it is not really needed.