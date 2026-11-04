Cicada wing discovery inspires bacteria-killing surfaces as antibiotic resistance grows

Australian researchers found that cicada wings destroy bacteria on contact and are now replicating the nanostructures for medical implants and food packaging as antibiotic resistance causes 5 million deaths a year.

Australian researchers are racing to turn an accidental discovery about cicada wings into new weapons against antibiotic-resistant infections, which are linked to 5 million deaths a year.

More than a decade ago, husband-and-wife scientists Dr Gregory Watson and Dr Jolanta Watson from the University of the Sunshine Coast noticed that the wings of dead cicadas were not contaminated or consumed in the same way as their bodies. They examined the wings under an atomic force microscope and found they were covered by extremely tiny rods called nanopillars.

Also read Cicada Wings Offer Antibacterial Nanostructure Inspiration

Working with an international team, they discovered these nanostructures shred microbial membranes by stretching and tearing cell walls, spilling the bacterium's guts on contact. The structure makes a cicada wing as hospitable to a bacterium as a bed of nails is to a bubble. It was one of the first natural surfaces discovered that could kill bacteria, prompting a hunt for ways to replicate the invisible structures for biomedical use.

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Translating Cicada Wing Discovery to Biomedical Use

What we are trying to do now is translate the discovery from the lab to the real world, and that is always a challenge, says Distinguished Professor Elena Ivanova of RMIT University, a nanobiotechnologist who has collaborated with the Watsons. We are still working on upscaling, trying to develop new nanofabrication technologies to make exactly the pattern which will kill bacterial cells, she says.

In 2022, Ivanova and a Japanese-Australian research team announced a lab-made texture inspired by insect wings that could be transferred onto plastic and one day used in antibacterial food packaging. The material killed up to 70 per cent of bacteria on contact. Ivanova has also worked on tiny titanium spikes inspired by insect wings that could be etched onto implants such as replacement hips to defy infection.

When tested against multi drug-resistant Candida, a fungus that often causes hospital infections, half the fungal cells died and the other half were damaged and unable to cause infection. Ivanova is aiming for total eradication. She says there is no evidence yet of microbes out-evolving the killer surfaces, noting that Pseudomonas aeruginosa can be killed in just 15 to 20 minutes. The cell ruptures so fast that it does not have an opportunity to adapt, she says.

Scanning Ancient and Modern Cicada Wings

Curator of paleontology at the Australian Museum Dr Matthew McCurry joined the effort after discovering the nanostructures fossilised in ancient cicada wings, including well-preserved wings at McGrath's Flat. Now I have become interested in these structures more broadly, he says. I am sampling across many different cicada species from around the world to see if there is any variation in these microstructures. This week McCurry began scanning the first of 50 to 60 different cicada species.

Each wing is sprayed with an ultra-thin coat of platinum three nanometres thick and placed under a scanning electron microscope, which needs a conductive surface to work. This is important because people are trying to replicate these antimicrobial surfaces for use in hospitals, McCurry says. I think it is useful for us to know the breadth of diversity of morphology that is around in cicadas. Maybe it will help us to better design those surfaces.

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Drawing from different species has already paid off. Cicada wings are effective against gram-negative bacteria, which have thin, elastic membranes, but are less effective against gram-positive bacteria with stronger cell walls. Staphylococcus cells are not enough, they are very rigid, Ivanova says. Dragonfly wings, however, have sharper nanopillars and are better at busting thicker-walled gram-positive bacteria.

Dental Implants With Antimicrobial Textures

Ivanova and her colleagues recreated that texture on strips of black silicon, which she calls the first synthetic analogue of dragonfly wings and highly bactericidal against different cell types. A study has also suggested gecko skin kills bacteria. Ivanova's current focus is crafting dental implants with insect-inspired antimicrobial textures on their surfaces. We are trying to eliminate all bacterial contamination on the implant, which is extremely important, particularly if you consider our ageing population or immunocompromised people, she says.

And our mouth is the first entry for all the bugs. The work unfolds as cicadas emerge after years underground, when their thick bodies burst backwards from subterranean armour and scrunched, fleshy, feeble wads on either side begin pumping with hemolymph, the yellow insect blood. Over hours, the wings inflate and harden into powerful structures critical to the insect's short life and the male's hell-raising quest to find a mate.

That evolutionary pressure helped produce an adaptation that minces bacteria landing on the wings. In the ongoing arms race between people and bacteria, scientists are now looking to bold new ways of busting bugs, and the roar of cicadas each summer may be a battle cry in favour of humans.