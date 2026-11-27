Labor ends 2025 with economic warnings, rising unemployment and a packed December of political risks, as the Coalition sees a path to victory under Angus Taylor.

Labor faces a jeopardy-filled December after ending the 2025 parliamentary year under economic pressure, with unemployment at 4.9 per cent in October, global fuel prices surging and the Coalition claiming a path to election victory under Angus Taylor.

An optimistic mood hung over Monday's meeting of the Liberal shadow ministry, held on the final parliamentary sitting week of the year. Opposition MPs told one another that Taylor may be on the long road to an election win as Labor's primary vote steadily erodes. In the Liberal meeting, Tony Pasin, a trusted ally of Taylor, advised against ill-discipline.

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Opposition Plans For Future Rate Cuts

Sydney-based MP Simon Kennedy then asked colleagues to gaze into the crystal ball, arguing the election battle could take place in a far different context. Financial markets still expect a rate cut by the middle of next year. Kennedy said: In 12 months, we could have multiple rate cuts. Labor could be giving out tax cuts, and we need to be nimble enough to react in that environment.

It is unlikely rates will drop by much, if they do. However, a downward trajectory would let Anthony Albanese argue Labor's budget of broken promises has finally led to improved housing affordability. Desperate to reset the economic debate, Treasurer Jim Chalmers gave a rare ministerial statement forecasting subpar growth, unemployment above 5 per cent and high inflation for longer. Labor ministers had for months wanted him to speak more honestly about the downturn and take control.

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Chalmers' colleagues believe he showed fight this week. He told parliament: This is a serious moment for the economy. He vowed to pass a test set by the opposition to save more than he spends in the upcoming mid-year budget update.

Critically, the treasurer added that no amount of savings would immediately bring down inflation, which economists attribute to global oil prices, federal Labor and state governments spending too much at the wrong times, the AI boom and Australia's low-speed economy. The expenditure review committee of cabinet wants to create an efficiency dividend for the bulging public service, without direct job cuts, wind back Labor's home battery scheme, and defer infrastructure spending, according to Labor sources briefed on preparations.

Unemployment Rise Alters Labor Dynamic

The recent rise in unemployment has altered the dynamic inside Labor. The real prospect of stagflation, low growth combined with high inflation, has awoken the Labor tradition of protecting the vulnerable. Fears of layoffs have shifted internal emphasis. The upshot is that Labor will not perform a radical pivot.

It will grit its teeth and try to navigate the next six to 12 months. The big unknown is how far Labor's primary vote slips as the economy continues to sour. Labor would probably win an election if held now, but core support for the government and tumbling approval ratings for an unpopular prime minister mean it is in a dangerous position. A recession or near-recession may add to speculation about Albanese's future as leader next year.

Dumped minister Ed Husic has been drumming up that speculation. The economic situation has starved Labor of oxygen. It ends the parliamentary year with major wins on digital duty of care laws, a landmark strike against Big Tech. Constitutional law expert Anne Twomey has warned about those laws, while a domestic gas reserve and keeping China out of the Solomons and the Pacific are barely registering with voters as the misery index hits its highest rate in almost a quarter-century.

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At an end-of-year Canberra press conference on Friday, Albanese tried to project confidence and ducked a question on his mistakes and unpopularity. He played down prospects of a big cabinet reshuffle, with his under-pressure treasurer alongside him. Albanese promised a big agenda next year while framing Labor as the party of delivery and right-wing parties as chaotic.

Ministers will meet in December and the full ministry will meet in January, indicating he wants to start early next year to boost the government's stocks. The end of the parliamentary calendar offers a beleaguered government a summer breather. This year, however, December is filled with jeopardy. The mid-year budget is keenly anticipated as a key test.

Albanese will be at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort for the G20 on the December 14 anniversary of the Bondi attack. He is expected to attend an earlier event in Sydney to mark the milestone before the royal commission into antisemitism gives its report the week before Christmas. The Victorian election will be a pivotal event. State issues of crime, corruption and debt have dominated.

Victoria Election Poses Dangerous Threat

Labor premier Ben Carroll has run a nightmare campaign when a miracle was needed to convince voters the Andrews-Allan era should be extended. Victorian Labor strategists say privately that the string of interest rate hikes and the darkened mood from Canberra have created a diabolic backdrop, giving Labor little opportunity to sell its message. A wipeout could let Victorians take out anger on Labor before Albanese goes to the polls by May 2028.

The NSW election in March is expected to be a poor one for the Coalition and a good one for One Nation, though Premier Chris Minns is likely to be re-elected. Only after both state elections will campaign bosses get a clear picture of the national mood. Labor and Liberal campaign bosses Paul Erickson and Lincoln Folo will then see the preference flow dynamics of the new three-horse national race.

Erickson has started developing research and holding campaign committee meetings, a sign both parties will enter election mode next year. Folo briefed MPs this week that discipline would matter. About midway through the term, the new three-party paradigm means the race is far more contested, even if events in Canberra this week served as a reminder of the volatile state of right-wing politics.