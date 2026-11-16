Sydney-born Joseph Zada stars as young Haymitch in Sunrise on the Reaping. The new prequel explores the dystopian world 24 years before Katniss Everdeen's games.

Sydney-born actor Joseph Zada has been cast as the teenage Haymitch Abernathy in the upcoming film Sunrise on the Reaping, marking the second prequel in the Hunger Games franchise. The film adaptation is scheduled to hit cinemas this month, continuing the expansion of the dystopian universe created by author Suzanne Collins. This release coincides with the broader cultural celebration of the series, which recently celebrated the arrival of its fifth installment on the big screen.

Joseph Zada Plays Young Haymitch

Joseph Zada previously gained recognition for his roles in Australian television series such as The Invisible Boys and Total Control. After participating in hundreds of global auditions, he was selected to portray a teenage version of Haymitch Abernathy. The character serves as the cynical and heavy-drinking mentor to Katniss Everdeen in the original narrative, a role originally interpreted by three-time Academy Award nominee Woody Harrelson. Zada described the experience of joining such a massive intellectual property with a mix of nervousness and professional focus. He stated that he avoided overthinking the significance of the role to prevent a mild panic attack, choosing instead to approach it as he would any other acting job.

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New Prequel Expands Timeline

Sunrise on the Reaping occupies a specific temporal niche within the overarching narrative established by Suzanne Collins. The story is set twenty-four years before the events of the original Hunger Games games featuring Katniss Everdeen. This timeline occurs forty years after the release of the first prequel, A Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. In the previous prequel, the narrative rewound sixty-four years from the first book to explore the tenth Hunger Games from the perspective of a teenage President Snow. While the original series chronicled the downfall of a fascist regime and the earlier prequel detailed its inception, this newest installment focuses on the reality of living under the dictatorship at its absolute peak.

Franchise Origins and Success

Suzanne Collins launched the series with the publication of The Hunger Games in 2008. The author signed a six-figure publishing deal with Scholastic to release the complete trilogy. The books have since sold more than one hundred million copies worldwide, nearly two decades after the initial release. The global appeal of the novels led to a five-movie film series that grossed almost three billion United States dollars globally. The first film, released in 2012, grossed six hundred ninety-five million dollars domestically and one billion dollars internationally. Directed by Gary Ross with a screenplay co-written by Collins, the movie series was largely critically praised and launched the career of lead actress Jennifer Lawrence.

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Dystopian World and Plot Details

The narrative setting takes place in Panem, a reconstructed nation in the remnants of the United States following an apocalyptic event. The country is divided into twelve districts, ranging from the ultra-wealthy Capitol in District One to the impoverished mining communities of District Twelve. To suppress rebellion, the government mandates an annual competition where two children, or tributes, are reaped from each district. These youths must fight to the death in televised arenas until a single victor remains. The concept was inspired by Collins's observation of reality television and war coverage blending together in unsettling ways.

Future Adaptations Planned

Studio Lionsgate identified the potential for spin-off content early in the franchise's history. As early as 2015, nine months before the final Mockingjay film release, the distributor was already exploring additional adaptation options. Following the announcement in 2019 that Collins was writing a new prequel, Lionsgate confirmed they were in talks for a film adaptation before the book was even published. A Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes entered pre-production by August of that year and landed in cinemas in April 2023. With the second prequel, Sunrise on the Reaping, now entering cinemas, the franchise continues to deepen its exploration of the world's political and social structures.