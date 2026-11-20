Sunrise on the Reaping has landed in cinemas with Joseph Zada as teenage Haymitch Abernathy and Mckenna Grace as Maysilee Donner. The first five Hunger Games films collectively grossed nearly $5 billion worldwide.

Sunrise on the Reaping has landed in cinemas, introducing Joseph Zada as a teenage Haymitch Abernathy and Mckenna Grace as Maysilee Donner. The new film does not star Katniss Everdeen or the cynical mentor Haymitch as played by Woody Harrelson.

Instead, it tracks a teen Haymitch as he is gradually torn down by the dictatorial Capitol. The Hunger Games franchise was created by Suzanne Collins and now spans five books and six films. It has captivated fans, many won over by renegade heroine Katniss Everdeen. The films began rolling out in 2012 and combine harrowing battle scenes with careful reflections on social inequality.

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The first five films collectively grossed nearly $5 billion worldwide. That makes it the second highest-grossing film series based on young adult books. They proved that despite Harry Potter coming to an end, the YA genre was still alive and kicking. Sunrise on the Reaping is set 24 years before Katniss saga.

A 16-year-old Haymitch, played by rising Sydney star Joseph Zada, is pulled into the 50th Hunger Games, which involves four tributes from each district. Leaving his beloved girlfriend at home, Haymitch finds himself at the centre of a doomed plot to sabotage the Capitol arena. The film maintains a genuine sense of humanity throughout. By the credits, there is no questioning Haymitch future despair.

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Mockingjay Part 1 Arena Showdown

It is a story of a man once full of hope, beaten and tortured into discontent. Against the backdrop of real-world war and strife, many likely painfully relate to his tragic story. Ranked sixth is The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1. This was the first film without an arena showdown, replacing bloodshed with long, meandering discussions about political revolution.

It follows Katniss reluctant transformation into the symbol of the districts uprising against the domineering Capitol. Hunkered down in the forgotten District 13, Katniss and her fellow rebels attempt to get other districts on side while fighting to rescue a captured Peeta. Despite being the worst book in the original trilogy, it was inexplicably split into two films. The first felt more like hours of exhausting exposition rather than a fully realised narrative.

Without the actual Games, it became more meditative, not necessarily a selling point for an action movie. Ranked fifth is The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2. It finally freed Katniss from the dreary bunkers as the revolution was officially in full swing. Katniss and her rebel squad infiltrate a booby-trapped Capitol to assassinate President Snow.

Whereas the earlier film gave viewers a taste of the Games through rigged, arena-style traps splayed throughout the streets. Peeta also returned, even if he was brainwashed by the Capitol, delivering genuinely heartfelt and heart-wrenching scenes between him and Katniss, one of Gen Z all-time favourite YA couples. Though much of the film felt rushed and disjointed, with Katniss sister death felt bizarrely overlooked, its ending held up thanks to a twist.

Snow Transformation Into Tyrant

That twist saw Katniss uncover a political power struggle within her own revolution. It was an impactful reminder that power, even within forces of good, can corrupt. Ranked fourth is The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. This prequel follows an 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow who is assigned to mentor the defiant District 12 tribute Lucy Gray Baird in the 10th Hunger Games.

It essentially tracks Snow transformation into the tyrannical leader of Panem. Discovering how well-known characters became who they are in the original trilogy was intriguing. Snow goes from being a ruthless villain in viewers eyes to a nuanced, perhaps occasionally misunderstood anti-hero.

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However, his ultimate transformation is quick and jarring. The Games themselves, though designed by the eccentrically evil Dr Volumnia Gaul, played by the incomparable Viola Davis, lacked the shock factor of earlier iterations. They took place in a bombed-out arena. We want Wolf Mutts and killer butterflies, not concrete.

Sunrise on the Reaping Ranking

Ranked third is Sunrise on the Reaping. Haymitch Abernathy, Katniss wry alcoholic mentor played by Woody Harrelson in the first four films, has long been a fan favourite. His origin story was bound to generate excitement. Set 24 years before Katniss saga, a 16-year-old Haymitch is pulled into the 50th Hunger Games, which involves four tributes from each district.

Leaving his beloved girlfriend at home, he finds himself at the centre of a doomed plot to sabotage the Capitol arena. Ranked second is The Hunger Games: Catching Fire. It improved with age like a fine wine. Katniss and Peeta are forced back into the arena for an anniversary all-victors Games in an attempt by the Capitol to crush the districts simmering uprising.

Catching Fire Global Phenomenon

The film grossed more than $1.2 billion globally. Ranked first is The Hunger Games. The adaptation quickly became a global phenomenon, making Jennifer Lawrence a household name and seemingly encouraging every girl under 16 to pick up archery. It introduces Katniss, a teenager who volunteers to take her sister place in an annual government-mandated fight-to-the-death against 23 other children.

Katniss, long a renegade, pushes against the Capitol rules, inadvertently sowing the seeds of revolution. The first film holds no punches, showcasing a dark, gritty Games that effectively depicts the horror of children bloodshed. Director Ross use of handheld cameras and tight close-ups elevates the production, making viewers feel as if they are inside the arena. The countdown to the beginning of the Games still, to this day, is one of the most tense moments in the franchise.

The cast was stacked, with Stanley Tucci as the Games flamboyant talk show host Caesar Flickerman described as inspired. But it was J Law who stole the show. Her Katniss was the perfect balance of grace, frustration, rebelliousness and intelligence. This was a heroine teen girls across the globe could fully get behind.

She is also the reason side-braids came into vogue in the 2010s.