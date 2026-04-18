Suns Douse Warriors in Play-In Thriller; Magic Secure Final Eastern Spot

The Phoenix Suns have secured the Western Conference's eighth seed, ending the Golden State Warriors' season and raising questions about the future of their dynasty. In the Eastern Conference, the Orlando Magic decisively defeated the Charlotte Hornets to claim the final playoff berth, setting up a first-round clash with the Detroit Pistons.

The NBA playoffs have officially set their final matchups, with dramatic play-in tournament games determining the last tickets to contention. In the Western Conference, the Phoenix Suns clinched the eighth seed by defeating the Golden State Warriors , a loss that casts significant uncertainty over the future of the Warriors' championship core. Steve Kerr, the team's four-time championship-winning coach, is reportedly out of contract, and the futures of stars like Steph Curry and Draymond Green are also being widely discussed.

The Warriors’ season concluded with a disappointing 111-96 defeat to the Suns, a game where Phoenix established an early commanding lead and consistently maintained control. Jalen Green was a standout performer for the Suns, contributing a stellar 36 points, including eight three-pointers, to secure the victory. Despite a spirited effort from the Warriors to close the gap in the second half, Phoenix’s defense stifled Golden State’s offense, limiting Steph Curry to just 17 points.

The intensity of the play-in game was evident in late-game scuffles that saw both Draymond Green and Devin Booker ejected from the court. Green continued to engage with the home crowd in Phoenix even as he departed, highlighting the heightened emotions of the do-or-die contest.

Meanwhile, in the Eastern Conference, the Orlando Magic secured their playoff spot by decisively beating the Charlotte Hornets 121-90. This victory sets up a challenging first-round series for the Magic against the top-seeded Detroit Pistons. Paolo Banchero led the charge for Orlando with 25 points, showcasing a dominant offensive performance that helped them build a substantial lead throughout the game.

The Magic controlled the tempo from the outset, overwhelming the Hornets with their physicality and securing a commanding lead that ballooned to as much as 35 points before halftime. While the Hornets’ LaMelo Ball attempted a heroic comeback in the second half, scoring 21 points in the third quarter alone, Orlando’s advantage never seriously wavered. The win marks the Magic’s third consecutive playoff appearance, while the Hornets’ long playoff drought continues. The contrast in outcomes underscores the different trajectories of these franchises, with Phoenix and Orlando advancing to the postseason while Golden State faces an uncertain offseason and Charlotte remains on the outside looking in.





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