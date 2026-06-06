Suns taught a lesson by dual reigning premiers Lions

The Suns were comprehensively outplayed by the Lions in a disappointing loss, with Hardwick demanding more from his side in the second half of the campaign. The team is well short of the top contenders and will have to regroup and come back stronger next week.

With several players out and in the midst of a mid-season form slump, there was no better time for the Suns to take on the Lions but were instead taught a lesson from the dual reigning premiers.

The Suns had some unpressured looks in the first quarter but made fatal mistakes which the Lions capitalized on. Hardwick demanded more from his side in the second half of the campaign if they want to be considered contenders and take a step forward from last year's semi-final appearance. The reality is that the Suns are a middling side and are well short of the top contenders. They were comprehensively outplayed in the contest and lost the clearance battle.

The Lions, led by Josh Dunkley, thwarted the dynamic duo of Matt Rowell and Noah Anderson, who combined for 15 first-half disposals. Rowell and Anderson found their way into the contest as the game went on but the damage was already done. Gold Coast now faces a daunting task travelling to Geelong next week with little time to turn around Saturday's poor outing in front of a sold out People First Stadium.

Hardwick is disappointed, angry and flat after the loss, especially for the supporters, players and club. He believes that the team has to sit down and put the responsibility on the players to get the job done with a next man in mentality. The team has thought about some things they can do to improve, including Leo Lombard's performance, but ultimately they have to get the job done.

The Lions comprehensively won the game and showed why they are dual reigning premiers. The Suns will have to regroup and come back stronger next week





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Suns Lions AFL Premiership Hardwick Rowell Anderson Dunkley Lombard

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