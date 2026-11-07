Australian super funds expand retirement tools, advice and cybersecurity support

Super funds have improved retirement education, online planning tools, affordable advice and cybersecurity over the past year, according to annual Epic Retirement Tick assessments. About 150,000 to 200,000 Australians enter retirement each year.

Australian super funds have significantly improved the retirement services they offer members over the last 12 months, according to annual assessments for the Epic Retirement Tick, developed in partnership with independent research house Chant West.

The changes include better retirement education, expanded online tools, more affordable advice, improved customer support and stronger cybersecurity. Between 150,000 and 200,000 Australians enter retirement every year as Baby Boomers and Gen Xers reach that stage of life. That is potentially 2 million people heading towards some of the biggest financial decisions of their lives, often with a blindfold on. Leaving retirement planning until age 65 is usually too late.

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Importance of Early Retirement Decisions

By the time someone sits down with an adviser or their super fund, many of the biggest retirement decisions have effectively already been made. How much has been saved, how the money has been invested and how much lifestyle choice is available all matter earlier. Putting those choices off narrows the options available.

More Australians need to understand their pre-retirement and retirement choices earlier, get help to improve their position and have the confidence to act while there is still time to make a difference. That requires two things. The first is better quality advice that genuinely acts in consumers' best interests.

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The second is super funds that step up with practical, affordable retirement planning services, plus good support for people who do not need or cannot afford to pay thousands of dollars a year for comprehensive advice. That is especially important when such advice may come with a recommendation to move money onto an investment platform with ongoing adviser fees. For many Australians retiring in the next decade, retirement income will come from a combination of super and the age pension.

Understanding one without the other is not enough. Anyone within 10 years of retirement should know what is changing because these services could make a real difference to the choices ahead. Until recently, most Australians had little or no understanding of what services their super funds offered, let alone what they could reasonably expect. That is changing, and consumers are gaining more power to demand better help.

Improvements in Retirement Education

Retirement education has improved. Funds are moving beyond old-fashioned, poorly attended super seminars and boring technical websites towards more engaging online webinars, courses and structured education programs. There are more videos, more real life case studies and less dense text to wade through. Age pension education has also improved.

More funds are creating dedicated website sections explaining how the age pension works, who might qualify, how it interacts with super and what people need to think about when applying. Online retirement planning tools are becoming more useful. Members can experiment with different scenarios, test what happens if they retire earlier or later, explore the impact of going part-time before stopping work altogether, and see how super and the age pension might work together to provide income throughout retirement.

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These tools are not only for people about to retire. They are potentially even more valuable if placed in people's hands 5 or 10 years beforehand, when there is still time to act on what they learn. More funds are also introducing calculators specifically for people who are already retired. These help retirees understand how long their savings might last, what happens if they increase or decrease spending, and how their income might change over time.

Growth of Affordable Retirement Advice

Retirement planning should not stop the day someone retires. People need help managing retirement, not just help getting into it. Affordable retirement advice from funds is growing. Some funds are expanding digital advice services.

Others are making it much easier to speak to someone about retirement income, investment choices and how the age pension might fit into their plans. Some funds now recognise that retirement planning is most often a household decision for anyone who is not single, and are finding ways to include a partner's circumstances. Not everyone needs an expensive and comprehensive financial plan.

Sometimes people just need help understanding whether they can afford to retire at 62 instead of 65, whether they should change their investment mix, or how much income they could realistically draw from savings alongside any age pension. Behind the scenes, some funds have made decent improvements to complaints handling and call centre services.

Focus on Cybersecurity and Support

Funds are putting more resources into making it easier for members to speak to someone who can actually help, get questions answered and navigate paperwork and processes. When things go wrong, complaints are being handled and resolved more quickly rather than leaving members waiting weeks for answers. Much more attention is being paid to fraud and cybersecurity risk this year.

Knowing a fund has strong cybersecurity protections and multifactor authentication may not be the most exciting part of retirement planning, but it matters as artificial intelligence and other threats evolve.