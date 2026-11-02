ASIC threatens enforcement action as superannuation complaints surge more than 40 per cent

ASIC has warned superannuation trustees it will take enforcement action after finding many blame members for complaints and fail to identify systemic issues, as complaints jumped more than 40 per cent.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission has threatened enforcement action against superannuation trustees that fail to improve how they handle customer complaints, after finding many too readily blame members for issues.

The warning comes as complaints in the sector have surged, with the Australian Financial Complaints Authority reporting last month that superannuation complaints jumped more than 40 per cent last financial year. ASIC has urged superannuation funds to take accountability and listen to complaints after its latest report found many are turning a blind eye to a growing mountain of issues raised by customers.

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ASIC commissioner Simone Constant warns super funds

ASIC commissioner Simone Constant said one of the biggest lessons from the banking royal commission was the need to listen to customer complaints. Constant, a former bank executive, said the issue was especially worrying because complaints are a canary in the coalmine, signalling problems such as payment errors, service delays, communication delays, and even fraud and misconduct.

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She said leaving complaints unresolved could let problems snowball into larger failures, exposing customers to harm and eroding trust in the multi-trillion dollar superannuation system. The issue has become especially crucial amid an ageing population, with Constant warning the challenges for the superannuation sector will only grow as more people reach retirement.

She said the problem would only become bigger and weightier for super funds, and that they need to get the basics right, noting that listening to customer complaints was one of the top lessons from the 2018 banking royal commission. Constant said AFCA appeared better at picking up problems than the funds themselves, as AFCA was far more likely to identify systemic issues based on the two years of data ASIC examined.

Regulator finds trustees failing to analyse complaint data

The regulator examined 45 trustees and found nearly one quarter failed to regularly analyse complaints data to identify systemic issues, breaching an enforceable requirement under ASIC's internal dispute resolution standards. Nearly one third failed to identify a single issue over a two-year period, which ASIC said was a red flag rather than evidence of better performance. ASIC also said several trustees too readily attributed the root cause of complaints to members, including blaming member expectations, awareness or error.

Constant said blaming the customer is not a complaints strategy and trustees need to look behind the complaint and ask whether poor communication, unclear processes, delays or system failures are driving member dissatisfaction. She said that more than 60 per cent of the time, the customer, the messenger, is being shot and the customer is being blamed.

Constant noted that members being unable to access their payments, failing to get a timely response, or not receiving the support or services they were entitled to had serious consequences. She said these are not abstract governance issues and that they affect people's lives and the retirement savings they have worked hard to build.

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Trustees urged to review internal dispute resolution arrangements

In one case, a tax-related system problem was raised through complaints for years before the trustee investigated whether other members were affected, with early estimates suggesting around 1200 members could be impacted. ASIC has urged superannuation trustees to review the findings of its latest report and assess the adequacy of their internal dispute resolution arrangements to identify and respond to the systemic issues being brought to their attention.

Constant said ASIC would pay particular attention to trustees that have been put on notice that they need to improve but have not taken sufficient and timely action. She said that where ASIC was not satisfied, it would consider further responses including supervisory engagement, compliance action, licensing conditions and enforcement action.

ASIC threatens enforcement action after recent penalty

The warning follows a $23.5 million penalty after ASIC sued a trustee for unreasonable delays experienced by more than 7000 Australians in handling death benefits and total and permanent disability insurance claims. ASIC said it would not hesitate to take action against superannuation trustees where it felt it was in the public interest to do so.

Constant also noted that people's relationship with their super fund gets more important as they move into retirement, making complaint handling a growing priority for the sector.