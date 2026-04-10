Super Members Council Calls for Superannuation Equity for Domestic Workers

The Super Members Council is urging the government to abolish laws excluding part-time domestic workers from superannuation, highlighting the financial disparity and its impact on women. The Senate is currently reviewing the legislation, with data showing a significant financial impact on domestic workers. The SMC proposes amending regulations to ensure equitable treatment for domestic work and eliminate the exclusion.

The Super Members Council (SMC) is advocating for the repeal of existing legislation that denies certain workers access to superannuation benefits, specifically targeting domestic workers employed in private homes. This push for reform comes as the Senate Economics Legislation Committee conducts an inquiry into the laws that currently exclude part-time domestic workers from receiving superannuation contributions.

The issue centers on the threshold of 30 hours per week: if a domestic worker, such as a cleaner, housekeeper, or nanny, works less than 30 hours a week for the same employer, they are currently ineligible for superannuation. The SMC's primary concern revolves around the financial disadvantage this creates, particularly for women, who constitute the vast majority of this workforce.\New data unveiled by the SMC paints a clear picture of the potential impact of these exclusions. Projections indicate that approximately 37,000 domestic workers could be affected in 2026-27, with women accounting for a staggering 86% of this group. The financial ramifications are significant: on average, each affected worker misses out on almost $4,000 annually in superannuation contributions. This translates to a collective loss of nearly $150 million nationwide, with women bearing the brunt, missing out on roughly $126 million in that single year. The SMC highlights the concrete benefits of rectifying this situation. They suggest that a typical part-time domestic cleaner could potentially retire with over $130,000 extra in superannuation, effectively increasing their retirement income by around $4,500 annually. The council underscores that the original rationale for the exclusion, which aimed to prevent fees from eroding small superannuation balances, is no longer valid, given the implementation of fee protections on such accounts. The SMC is therefore urging the government to amend the existing regulations and eliminate the exclusion for domestic cleaners, housekeepers, and nannies who work fewer than 30 hours a week, advocating for equal treatment for domestic work compared to other forms of employment.\Georgia Brumby, the Acting CEO of the Super Members Council, emphasized the inherent unfairness of the current laws. She highlighted that domestic workers provide crucial, paid services, yet the existing system relegates them to a second-class status in terms of superannuation benefits, disproportionately affecting women. Brumby asserted the need to address outdated regulations and make the necessary changes. She believes that amending these laws would be instrumental in bridging the gender superannuation gap and boosting the retirement savings of thousands of hardworking Australians. The SMC's call for reform underscores the broader importance of ensuring fairness and equity within the superannuation system, particularly for vulnerable segments of the workforce. This situation reflects the need to regularly evaluate legislation to ensure it remains relevant and effective in addressing the evolving needs of the community and maintaining a fair and equitable system. For those who are affected by these laws or have relevant experiences, the journalist Adelaide Miller at abc.net.au has expressed an interest in hearing from them, inviting them to share their stories and insights





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