Super Netball News: Adelaide Thunderbirds vs Giants Netball

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Romelda reflects on historic milestone | 03:26Records toppled as the Adelaide Thunderbirds overcame an unsettled start to massacre Giants Netball 70 to 37 in Sydney.

The Thunderbirds’ biggest ever winning margin keeps them at the top of the Super Netball ladder, while Giants recorded their lowest ever score to remain winless in 2026. Both sides had disjointed openings with multiple falls on the slippery court, and two timeouts as coaches looked to settle their sides.

Giants jumped out to an early lead on the back of some hot defensive work, but were only able to hang onto it for five minutes after gifting the Thunderbirds with soft opportunities to snatch the ball. The Thunderbirds’ defensive line was on song from the start, flying for balls both in and outside the circle.

At goal keeper, Shamera Sterling-Humphrey proved to be an absolute nightmare for the Giants as she hustled her way to seven of the Thunderbirds total of 19 gains across the match. The Jamaican spooked usually reliable shooters Matisse Letherbarrow and Sophie Dwyer into hitting just four of their long range goals. Latanya Wilson was also having a field day at wing defence, playing her part in forcing Sophie Dwyer into seven errors and captain Whitney Souness into six.

It wasn’t long before Giants’ coach Nerida Stewart had had enough. She yanked two of her more experienced players off, replaced them with rookies, and told her side to stop standing still and get on the move. It didn’t stop the rot and the Giants’ errors continued to mount as the Thunderbirds kept them to their lowest ever quarter score of just five, and blew out to a massive 23 point lead by half time.

Giants’ coach Stewart said during the break her side wasn’t proud of what they put out there.

‘I was pretty blunt, I said it wasn’t good enough,’ she said. One of the Giants few highlights was the introduction of 16 year old goal keeper Eva Carneiro at goal keeper, but it was business as usual for the Thunderbirds as they continued their march to the finals.

With a growing margin in place, they used the second half as an opportunity to rotate their line, with Georgie Horjus leading the way in attack despite spending just 42 minutes on court. She proved far too elusive for a number of opponents, while also providing silver service to shooter Elmere van der Berg, who topscored with 56/64 in an MVP performance.

The Thunderbirds rolled comfortably on to a 33 point win, converting 81 percent of their centre passes, while the Giants could only manage 42 percent. Would a model like the AFL’s Draft Value Index make results across the league more equitable. There’s a clear talent imbalance across the Super Netball clubs, with it most noticeable between ladder leaders Thunderbirds and wooden spooners Giants.

The former should have six players heading to the Commonwealth Games, while the Giants will most likely have just tw





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