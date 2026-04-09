Super Netball Shakeup: Rore Returns as Klau Replaced; Watson Sidelined by Injury

Key defensive players are ruled out with injuries, leading to the return of Katrina Rore to the NSW Swifts and a lengthy absence for Jane Watson of the Giants. This reshuffles the Super Netball landscape ahead of Round 5.

April 9th, 2026, saw significant developments in the Super Netball league with key defensive players sidelined due to injuries, creating opportunities and challenges for their respective teams. The NSW Swifts announced the return of former Silver Fern Katrina Rore (nee Grant) to their squad as a replacement for the injured Diamond Sarah Klau , while the Giants face a lengthy absence of their star Kiwi recruit Jane Watson .

This reshuffling of defensive lineups promises to impact the upcoming Round 5 matches and beyond, as teams adjust to these unexpected setbacks and seek to maintain their competitiveness. The Swifts' decision to bring back Rore, a veteran defender with a wealth of experience, highlights the strategic importance of depth and adaptability in a demanding league. Her return provides a seasoned presence on the court and a valuable asset for the team while Klau recovers from her quad injury. The Giants, on the other hand, will need to strategize on how to fill the void left by Watson's absence as she recovers from an MCL injury to her left knee and a medium-grade strain to her right calf. \Katrina Rore's inclusion in the NSW Swifts squad marks a significant moment, as she returns to the team after winning the premiership with them in 2019, the same year she achieved World Cup gold with the Silver Ferns and a championship with the Pulse in New Zealand's national league. Swifts coach Briony Akle expressed her delight at Rore's return, acknowledging her exceptional defensive skills and her ability to seamlessly integrate into the team. Akle noted Rore's previous successful stint with the Swifts in 2019, when she stepped in to cover for Kate Eddy. Akle emphasized Rore's world-class abilities, emphasizing her proven track record as a premiership and World Cup champion. The club confirmed Rore's inclusion for this weekend's match against the Melbourne Vixens, with future appearances contingent on Klau's fitness. Akle emphasized the importance of ensuring Klau's full recovery before her return to the court, particularly given the significance of the year for Klau with the Australian Diamonds. The coaching staff plans to assess Klau's progress next week to determine her availability for Round 6. The return of Rore is a great opportunity to strengthen the team. The move shows the importance of building a strong and deep roster to be ready when players are injured. \Meanwhile, the Giants are grappling with the unfortunate injury to Jane Watson, who is set to miss a considerable portion of the season. Watson sustained an MCL injury to her left knee and a medium-grade strain to her right calf. The injury occurred during last weekend's match, compounding the challenges faced by the Giants, especially after the return of Jodi-Ann Ward from an ACL injury, who had been covering. The star defender posted on social media expressing her disappointment, but also her gratitude that the injuries weren't more severe. Giants coach Nerida Stewart expressed the team's disappointment at Watson's injury, recognizing her valuable contributions to the team. Stewart praised Watson's professionalism and determination, expressing confidence in her approach to rehabilitation. Watson's absence presents a significant challenge for the Giants, as they seek to identify a suitable replacement. The team will need to re-evaluate their defensive strategy and rely on the depth of their squad to maintain their competitive edge. The team and its coach show a lot of support to the injured player. Watson's absence emphasizes the unpredictable nature of the sport, where injuries can significantly impact team dynamics and strategies. The Giants will need to adapt and demonstrate resilience in the face of this setback





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Super Netball Netball Injuries Katrina Rore Sarah Klau Jane Watson NSW Swifts Giants Defense Diamond Silver Ferns

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