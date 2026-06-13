Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals outdraw URC, but credibility questions remain

Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals are expected to attract larger crowds than the URC equivalents, but the competition faces a trust deficit regarding its benefits for the Wallabies and All Blacks. July Tests will be crucial for Super Rugby's credibility.

The crowd numbers for the Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals are set to exceed those of the United Rugby Championship ( URC ) equivalents, which took place last weekend.

In Dublin, Leinster versus Stormers drew 15,346 spectators, while Glasgow's home semi-final against the Bulls at Murrayfield attracted 17,981. The Leinster versus Lions quarter-final a week earlier failed to break the 10,000 mark, with official attendance in the 9000s considered generous by many observers. These figures, however, only scratch the surface of a more complex narrative. The URC, arguably more than Super Rugby, is a competition born of necessity-a fusion of European and South African clubs that lacks natural rivalries.

Yet the underwhelming turnout in Europe should not bring satisfaction to the southern hemisphere, as it tells but half the story. Super Rugby Pacific has always served a dual purpose: to provide high-performance rugby and to prepare Australian and New Zealand players for Test matches. Its value is intrinsically tied to the success of the Wallabies and All Blacks. With the inaugural Nations Championship on the horizon, judgment is imminent.

Ireland, France, and Italy will arrive in July, and despite the likelihood that France will rest key players after long European seasons, all three nations will present formidable challenges. The new tournament has its critics, who argue that resting stars diminishes its meaning. Yet it is wise to give the Nations Championship the benefit of the doubt; once competition begins, competitive instincts will take over, and everyone will want to win.

It will not eclipse the Rugby World Cup in significance, but it will not be meaningless either. A significant shift is occurring: South Africa and Argentina players are now deeply embedded in European club rugby, and a new generation is emerging without prior exposure to Australians or New Zealanders at the club level. These players are being shaped by the northern hemisphere, not the south.

The July Tests will thus be a clash between Super Rugby Pacific and the rest, more than a traditional north-south confrontation. This isolation raises concerns that it may not serve the Wallabies or All Blacks well. The URC, despite its necessity-driven existence, offers clear benefits: Irish, Scottish, and South African internationals gained valuable experience in high-pressure semifinals, with South Africans playing hostile territory against teams stacked with national stars.

For Super Rugby Pacific, the benefits for the Wallabies and All Blacks are harder to quantify. We simply do not know if the competition is delivering the same high-performance gains. Super Rugby Pacific operates with a trust deficit among critics and longtime observers. We want the competition to be great, and we want the Wallabies and All Blacks to be top-five teams, but the evidence is not yet convincing.

The semi-final attendance outperforming the URC is a success story, but it alone cannot bridge the gap. A strong July for the trans-Tasman rivals-five Test wins out of six-could start to change the narrative. Conversely, poor results would deepen doubts. The stakes are high, especially with a push for Super Rugby privatisation driven by New Zealand clubs.

Rugby Australia and New Zealand Rugby can resist that push and maintain control if their national teams are performing well. Super Rugby Pacific's credibility is on the line in July, and there is no way to sugarcoat it. The competition must prove it is not just a stepping stone but a genuine driver of international success





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