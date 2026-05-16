Supermarket Cashier's Act Divides Aussies After Asking Customer If They Wanted Small Change

A Reddit user shared their experience witnessing a cashier asking a customer if they wanted their 5-cent change during a supermarket trip. The act sparked a debate among fellow shoppers who questioned its legality and standardization.

A supermarket cashier's act has divided Aussies after a question put to a customer "really irked" a fellow shopper. A supermarket worker's act has ignited fierce debate among Aussies after a shopper claimed someone was asked if they wanted their 5-cent change.

The concerned customer said they felt "really irked" after witnessing the interaction during a recent trip to their local store. Taking to Reddit, the person asked if it was standard practice for cashiers to ask if customers want small change back





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Supermarket Cashier Asked Change Returned Policy Customers Decline Method

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