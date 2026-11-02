European Supermarket Chains Hit by Second Suspected Cyber-Attack on Refrigeration Systems

A fresh wave of suspected cyber-attacks has hit supermarket refrigeration systems across Europe, with chains in Belgium, Luxembourg, Sweden, and Estonia reporting temperature spikes, echoing a major French attack last month that caused millions of euros in food losses.

A fresh wave of suspected cyber-attacks has hit supermarket refrigeration systems across Europe, with chains in Belgium, Luxembourg, Sweden, and Estonia reporting temperature spikes. The incidents come just weeks after a major attack in France caused millions of euros in food losses and fires.

Dutch retailer Ahold Delhaize, which last month reported a cybersecurity incident to Dutch police, said an IT incident affected fridges and freezers in dozens of its supermarkets in Belgium and Luxembourg. Company spokesperson Sarah De Meester said temperature increases in cooling systems were detected and the incident is under investigation. Ahold Delhaize had reported suspicious activity in its infrastructure to police last month.

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Colruyt Shops Hit By Cyber-Attack

Belgian chain Colruyt reported that fridge systems were attacked in five shops, including Spar outlets, Shop & Go convenience stores attached to Q8 service stations, and Proxy Delhaize minimarkets. Stephan Moelans, CEO of refrigeration company Sabcobel, told Belga news agency the incident was a cyber-attack in which the units evaporators were switched to defrost mode. Sabcobel began mobilizing technicians at 1am and spent all night and morning disconnecting affected installations from the grid.

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Swedish grocers ICA and Coop reported similar temperature spikes. ICA said it was aware that a limited number of stores were affected by an incident overnight which impacted their refrigeration and freezer systems. One ICA store in Stockholm said on social media its refrigerators and freezers had been hacked overnight and set to 50 degrees Celsius. A notice at an ICA Baronen store said all freezers were broken due to a cyber-attack.

The store sales manager said the attack happened at 2am local time and was noticed at 5.30am. Coop told Swedish news outlets six of its stores had been affected. John Billow, head of Sweden national cybersecurity centre, told Reuters it was working on several incidents regarding refrigeration systems in grocery stores around Sweden. He said it had become clear how many operational technologies are exposed and need to be protected.

Swedish Grocers Report Temperature Spikes

We have in recent weeks identified that we have quite a lot of exposed operational technology devices in Sweden that we have been clear about the necessity to update or patch, Billow said. An Estonian supermarket chain was also affected, with temperatures set to 50 degrees Celsius, technology supplier Kitman Coldtech told public broadcaster ERR. Kitman CEO Jann Mutso said this is very fresh, it happened this morning.

The incidents mirror a large-scale attack in France last month that led to heavy losses of chilled and frozen foods and underlined the vulnerability of internet-connected systems. Hackers remotely overrode settings on thousands of freezers, fridges, and chiller cabinets, pushing them from as low as -27C to well over 50C. The Intermarché, Coopérative U, Carrefour, Leclerc, and Monoprix chains were among those affected. Stores had to discard vast quantities of fresh meat, dairy, and frozen products.

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Many suffered losses ranging from tens of thousands of euros to more than 130,000 euros. Two stores in Alsace reported a combined loss of 270,000 euros. Most supermarket cold aisles are connected to the internet to allow remote maintenance and alerts for system failures. In the French attack, hackers pirated controllers mostly supplied by Danish company Danfoss.

French Attack Highlights Security Flaws

They disabled alarm systems before adjusting thermostats or extending the defrost programme by hours. Danfoss said it identified security flaws last year and had long recommended customers install updates. The Paris prosecutor office has opened a formal investigation into the French attack, saying damage included food losses and fires. French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu instructed France national cybersecurity agency, ANSSI, to investigate.

From refrigerators and heating systems to security cameras and alarm networks, an expanding range of devices once largely mechanical can now be monitored and controlled remotely, creating new opportunities for cybercriminals. Authorities have not indicated who could have been behind last month incidents, and there were no claims of responsibility.