The Australian Federal Court found that Coles misled shoppers with its fake discounts, which have triggered a trust crisis in the supermarket giants. Woolworths and Coles had the highest distrust scores since 2017.

Times are tough in the suburban belts of Australian cities that are the lifeblood of our two largest grocers, Coles and Woolworths, which pocket $2 out of every $3 that Australians spend at a supermarket.

A Federal Court finding on Thursday found that Coles misled shoppers with its "Down Down" fake discounts, which the judge called not genuine. The judgment found that Coles couldn't claim it had slashed the price of a product when it had been sold for less just weeks earlier, before a short-term price bump in the middle. Coles initially relied on a four-week price establishment period before being pressured by Woolworths.

The judgment also found that Coles' price increases were genuinely based on higher supplier costs, not price gouging. Gina Cass Gottlieb, chair of the ACCC, celebrated the win, as the watchdog had been trying to hold the big supermarkets to account for excessive pricing. Aldi's, which used a different pricing strategy, did well in the wake of the ruling.

Today's win is significant for Ms. Gottlieb and consumers, as distrust in Woolworths and Coles has skyrocketed, with the pair likely experiencing a significant reputational fall





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Retail Supermarkets Trust Misleading Discounts Court Findings

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