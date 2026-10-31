Helena Christensen and Rebecca Vallance lead Derby Day fashion at Lexus pavilion

Helena Christensen wore a custom Rebecca Vallance tweed two-piece at Derby Day, joined by Brahman Perera, Rozalia Russian, Isaac Quaynor and Camilla Freeman-Topper in standout looks.

Supermodel Helena Christensen and Australian designer Rebecca Vallance led the fashion at Derby Day, arriving side-by-side at the Lexus pavilion in custom Rebecca Vallance looks.

Their appearance was described as the moment everyone had been waiting for. Although Oaks Day hosts the Fashions on the Field final, most attendees agree Derby Day is the real fashion moment of the spring carnival. Christensen, a Danish supermodel, stepped into the Lexus pavilion and the atmosphere seemed to still before cameras flashed. She wore a black and white tweed two-piece top and skirt with pearl detailing.

Also read Quaynor and Foster share Derby Day men's style advice as Flemington prepares for 2026

Helena Christensen And Rebecca Vallance

She completed the look with a Nerida Winter hat and Jimmy Choo heels. Vallance designed both of their chic Derby Day outfits. I love how Rebecca celebrates femininity while keeping everything modern and sophisticated, Christensen said. There is such beautiful attention to detail in her designs, and I really appreciate the craftsmanship.

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Vallance explained the design process, saying she started with Helena and her curves and the silhouette she wanted, then put an RV spin on it. Christensen said the collaboration felt true to her personal style. I have always been inspired by vintage fashion, particularly the elegance and individuality of different eras, she said. I love pieces that have a timeless quality but still feel fresh and modern.

That balance was definitely part of the inspiration. Vallance opted for a sleek cream dress with delicate black lace trim, adding contrast. She paired it with black leather opera gloves and a coordinating pillbox hat. I wanted to be more minimal today, Vallance said.

Brahman Perera Wears Grey Dress

To keep everyone focused on Helena. Melbourne interior designer Brahman Perera was a standout in a grey Comme des Garcon dress he bought on a recent trip to Paris. This was a one-off, which always makes it a bit special, Perera said of the dress, made from repurposed men's suiting material. He accessorised with a bedazzled green grape clutch reminiscent of Judith Lieber bags favoured by Carrie Bradshaw.

It is very obviously out of the theme, but it is nice to mix it up, he said. Derby Day is famously black and white, but some attendees explore the grey area in between. Rozalia Russian wore a custom Steven Khalil lace look with a plunging neckline and coordinating hat. I always like to feel very ladylike at the races, Russian said inside the Lexus pavilion.

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The skirt suite was a recurring theme on recent spring/summer 2027 runways, and Russian nailed the trend. She completed the look with elaborate Saint Laurent crimson earrings and a sleek Bulgari bag. I feel like it is almost John Galliano-era Dior, she said. It brings just the right amount of drama without any controversy.

Isaac Quaynor Wears Pinstripe Suit

Collingwood football player Isaac Quaynor wore a custom Oscar Hunt pinstripe suit inside the G.H. Mumm pavilion. I have always loved a pinstripe suit, but honestly, it was all Simon, Quaynor said, giving credit to stylist Simon Finnegan. His sleek Gentle Monster sunglasses were his own choice.

These glasses are my babies, he said. He encapsulates sprezzatura, the Italian word for style that is sharp without feeling forced. Camilla Freeman-Topper wore a full look from her eponymous label, Camilla and Marc, pairing a cream tailored double-breasted jacket with a fringe-tiered skirt. She opted for contrasting black accessories, showing sartorial insouciance.

Elegant, sculptural tailoring always wins, she said of her inspiration for Derby Day.