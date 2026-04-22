Supreme Court Allows Michigan Lawsuit Against Line 5 Pipeline to Proceed

The US Supreme Court ruled that Michigan’s lawsuit seeking to shut down a section of the Line 5 pipeline can continue in state court, rejecting Enbridge’s attempt to move the case to federal jurisdiction. The decision intensifies the ongoing legal battle over the aging pipeline’s safety and environmental impact on the Great Lakes.

The legal battle surrounding Enbridge ’s Line 5 pipeline continues, with a recent Supreme Court ruling allowing Michigan ’s lawsuit to proceed in state court. This decision stems from a dispute over a 4.5-mile section of the pipeline running beneath the Straits of Mackinac, a crucial waterway connecting Lake Michigan and Lake Huron.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel initiated the lawsuit in 2019, seeking to invalidate the easement granting Enbridge the right to operate this underwater segment. Concerns about the pipeline’s integrity have been mounting since 2017, following revelations that Enbridge engineers were aware of gaps in the protective coating as early as 2014, and further exacerbated by anchor damage in 2018. These issues fueled fears of a potentially catastrophic oil spill impacting the Great Lakes ecosystem.

The state of Michigan, under Governor Gretchen Whitmer, revoked the easement in 2020, a move Enbridge challenged in federal court, arguing federal jurisdiction due to the pipeline’s impact on US-Canadian trade. However, a federal judge blocked Whitmer’s attempt to revoke the easement, a decision currently under appeal. The core of the dispute revolves around the aging infrastructure and the potential environmental risks associated with Line 5.

The pipeline, operational since 1953, transports crude oil and natural gas liquids between Superior, Wisconsin, and Sarnia, Ontario. While Enbridge maintains the pipeline is safe and adheres to regulatory standards, the state of Michigan argues the risks are unacceptable and that the pipeline poses a significant threat to the Great Lakes. The Supreme Court’s unanimous decision, authored by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, hinged on Enbridge’s failure to promptly move the case to federal court, exceeding the 30-day deadline established by law.

This ruling effectively returns the case to Ingham County Judge James Jamo, where it originally began. Simultaneously, Enbridge is pursuing a plan to construct a protective tunnel encasing the pipeline beneath the Straits, having secured permits from the Michigan Public Service Commission in 2023.

However, this tunnel project faces opposition from environmental groups and Michigan tribes, who have filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn the state permits, a case currently being considered by the state supreme court. Further approvals are needed from the US Army Corps of Engineers and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy. Beyond the Michigan legal battles, Line 5 is also embroiled in a separate dispute in Wisconsin.

A federal judge ordered Enbridge to shut down a portion of the pipeline crossing the Bad River Band of Lake Superior’s reservation within three years, citing concerns about environmental impact and tribal rights. Enbridge has appealed this decision and has begun work to reroute the pipeline around the reservation.

However, this rerouting project is also facing legal challenges from the Bad River Band and environmental groups, who allege that regulators have underestimated the potential damage caused by construction. These ongoing legal proceedings highlight the complex web of regulations, environmental concerns, and tribal rights surrounding the operation of Line 5. The pipeline’s future remains uncertain, with multiple legal battles unfolding simultaneously across multiple jurisdictions.

The stakes are high, as the pipeline plays a critical role in energy transportation between the US and Canada, while also posing a potential environmental threat to the Great Lakes region and tribal lands. The outcome of these cases will have significant implications for energy policy, environmental protection, and the relationship between state and federal authority





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