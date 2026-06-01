Supreme Court hears prosecution case in trial of Mark Sheridan Waden for alleged murder of Priscilla Brooten

Crown prosecutor details timeline of events surrounding 2018 disappearance of US beauty queen, including messages to new girlfriend and disposal of victim's belongings.

The Supreme Court in Brisbane has heard the prosecution's case against Mark Sheridan Waden , who is on trial for the alleged murder of Priscilla Brooten , a former US beauty queen who disappeared on July 5, 2018.

Her body has never been found. Crown Prosecutor Andrew Walklate told the jury that Brooten was murdered on the evening of July 5. On that morning, Waden sent a message to his new girlfriend, Desiree Hatzipapas, about sharing a long kiss. Later that day, Waden cancelled his Zumba class and made a 29-minute call to Brooten, which the prosecution says was their last contact.

That evening, Hatzipapas asked Waden if everything was okay, and he claimed he had a class and could not respond. Brooten had earlier accessed Waden's Facebook account on his computer, reading his past conversations with women and saving copies of those messages. The prosecution alleges that the day after the alleged murder, Waden arranged for a trench to be dug on his property at Bracken Ridge and work on a retaining wall.

The case against Waden relies heavily on cell tower pings from the phones of Waden and Brooten, and the locations where Brooten's Volkswagen Golf was detected. The car was given to Brooten by Steve Thompson, a man with whom she had a complicated, financially supportive relationship. The Crown claims Waden sent messages from Brooten's phone to Thompson about the car's location. At the time of her disappearance, Brooten's clothing, make-up, and phone were at Waden's house.

Within weeks, Waden invited Hatzipapas to his home and gave her Brooten's clothing and make-up. He is also accused of performing a factory reset on Brooten's phone and offering it to Hatzipapas as a spare business phone. Waden told his Zumba class attendees that immigration officials had come looking for Brooten, claiming she was an illegal immigrant in hiding and that no one would ever find her.

In December 2019, Waden told police he and Brooten split in June 2018 and began dating Hatzipapas a month later. He alleged they argued, that Brooten refused to leave, and that he threatened to contact immigration about her status. Brooten was a US citizen. The US consulate in Sydney received a call from Thompson in December 2018, but the prosecution alleges it was Waden who made the call while impersonating Thompson.

The jury will hear from witnesses, including hospital staff, who will testify that Waden told them he attempted suicide because of a police investigation concerning his former girlfriend. Waden claimed to police that Brooten moved out during a Zumba class, taking all her belongings. Police visited Waden's home in May 2019 but did not speak to him. The following day, he hired a self-drive excavator, messaging Hatzipapas about a flooded entertaining area and needing a drainage pipe.

On May 5, the excavator was delivered, and Waden purchased tarpaulins and rope from Bunnings. He told a neighbour police had been questioning his friends and that Brooten was an illegal immigrant who sponged off men, though he claimed to love her. The prosecution presented messages between Waden and Hatzipapas discussing trips to a dump and to his parents' house.

Waden dropped off 400 kilograms of soil at the Nudgee dump that afternoon, with his trailer covered by a blue tarp. By 6 p.m., he was at his parents' house with a wheelie bin on his trailer. The next day, he washed the bin at a Deagon car wash, captured on CCTV. Walklate told the court that while the exact time and place of Brooten's body disposal are unknown, Waden may have disposed of her remains at the Nudgee dump.

Waden's defence barrister, James Godbolt, argued the prosecution's case is built on conjecture and speculation, particularly regarding the excavation of Waden's yard





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Priscilla Brooten Mark Sheridan Waden Brisbane Supreme Court Murder Trial Disappearance Cell Tower Evidence Zumba Immigration Steve Thompson Desiree Hatzipapas

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Trial of Mark Sheridan Waden for Alleged Murder of Priscilla Brooten Begins in Brisbane Supreme CourtMark Sheridan Waden is on trial in Brisbane for the 2018 disappearance and alleged murder of Priscilla Brooten. The prosecution presents evidence of his actions before and after her disappearance, including messaging a new girlfriend, disposing of her belongings, and excavating his property. The defence argues the case is speculative.

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