The Supreme Court has struck down a ban on moving protests, while Resolve polling shows a slight decline for One Nation. Meanwhile, the Greens are reportedly considering the concept of a society without right-wing elements. Sky News Australia provides extensive news and opinion coverage.

The nation's highest court has overturned a city ordinance that prohibited moving protests, a significant decision impacting public assembly rights within urban centers. This ruling potentially redefines the landscape for demonstrations and their mobility within city limits.

Concurrently, recent polling data from Resolve indicates a marginal decline in support for the One Nation party. This dip, though small, could signal shifts in voter sentiment and the party's current standing in the political arena.

In parallel, discussions are emerging within the Greens party regarding the feasibility and desirability of constructing a society entirely devoid of right-wing ideologies. This internal debate explores fundamental questions about political diversity and the potential implications of such a societal model.

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The platform highlights its commitment to delivering honest views and real news from a diverse range of Australian commentators and journalists, aiming to drive the news cycle and encourage robust debate on national affairs. The subscription grants access to multiple dedicated channels, including breaking news, parliamentary proceedings, weather forecasts, and sports news, all available live and on-demand through various devices.

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