Surfers Paradise Esplanade to Become Permanent Pedestrian Walkway

The Gold Coast City Council has approved the permanent closure of a section of the Esplanade in Surfers Paradise following a successful eight-month trial, prioritizing pedestrians and paving the way for a $100 million revitalisation of the tourist precinct.

The iconic Esplanade in Surfers Paradise is poised for a significant transformation, transitioning from a thoroughfare for vehicles to a vibrant pedestrian haven. Following an extensive eight-month trial period, the Gold Coast City Council has approved the permanent closure of a 250-metre section of the Esplanade surrounding Cavill Avenue.

This decision marks a pivotal shift in prioritizing pedestrian experience and creating a more inviting atmosphere within the heart of the renowned tourist precinct. The move is a key component of a larger $100 million revitalisation project slated to commence in late 2027, aiming to elevate Surfers Paradise to a world-class destination.

The trial period itself involved a series of initiatives designed to showcase the potential of a pedestrianized Esplanade, including outdoor movie nights, live music performances, and the installation of recreational elements like hammocks and a sand pit. These activations were instrumental in demonstrating the positive impact on pedestrian safety, economic activity, and overall visitor enjoyment. Initial concerns from local businesses regarding potential disruptions were largely alleviated as traffic management strategies were implemented to mitigate congestion on surrounding roads.

The council’s decision reflects a broader vision of fostering a destination where people want to linger, explore, and connect, rather than simply pass through. The decision to permanently close the Esplanade was not without debate. Councillor Brooke Patterson voiced strong concerns during the council meeting, arguing that insufficient modelling had been conducted to assess the broader traffic implications.

She highlighted the potential strain on neighbouring suburbs and questioned the adequacy of data provided to support the closure, particularly concerning roads already operating at capacity. Patterson emphasized the significance of closing a road serving 9,000 daily commuters, asserting that it warranted a more comprehensive analysis.

However, council CEO Tim Baker countered these concerns, expressing confidence in the available data and projecting minimal traffic delays – approximately 9 seconds – on Bundall Road. Councillor Darren Taylor acknowledged the divisive nature of the decision but underscored the necessity of making bold choices to secure the long-term success of Surfers Paradise. He championed the idea of creating a space that prioritizes people over vehicles, believing this is crucial for attracting visitors and fostering a thriving local economy.

The council surveys revealed substantial community support for the closure, with 72 percent of respondents expressing positive sentiment. This public backing, coupled with the positive results observed during the trial, ultimately swayed the council’s decision. The $100 million revitalisation project extends beyond the Esplanade closure, encompassing a broader overhaul of the Surfers Paradise mall and foreshore. Council documents describe plans for a ‘leafy, world-class boulevard’ designed to encourage strolling, socialising, and relaxation.

The project aims to enhance the aesthetic appeal of the precinct, creating a more inviting and sustainable environment for both residents and tourists. While the Esplanade closure has garnered largely positive feedback, some businesses have expressed concerns about its impact on accessibility and trade. Robert Luxford, a local businessman, described the closure as a ‘disaster’ for the local economy, citing significant declines in revenue and potential financial hardship for businesses with long-term leases.

However, other businesses, such as the Surfers Paradise Surf Life Saving Club, have reported positive outcomes, with increased patronage attributed to the expanded outdoor seating area. The differing perspectives highlight the complex interplay between pedestrianization, economic impact, and community needs. Ultimately, the council believes the long-term benefits of a pedestrian-friendly Esplanade will outweigh the short-term challenges, paving the way for a more vibrant and sustainable future for Surfers Paradise





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