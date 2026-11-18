New Housing Australia data shows about 63 per cent of first home buyers in 2025-26 used Help to Buy or the 5% Deposit Scheme, with nearly 96,000 using the expanded deposit scheme and 6358 accessing Help to Buy since December.

About 63 per cent of all first home buyers in the 2025-26 financial year used either the federal Help to Buy scheme or the Australian Government 5% Deposit Scheme, new Housing Australia data released on Wednesday reveals.

The figures show just under 96,000 Australians, or half of all first home buyers, used the 5% Deposit Scheme to secure their first home in the year to June. That eclipses the one in three in the previous year, and one in 10 when the scheme was introduced in 2020. Help to Buy has been used by 6358 Australians since the shared equity scheme launched in December last year.

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Help to Buy Scheme Details And Recipient

The scheme is capped at 10,000 places per year and allows people on lower incomes to access a mortgage with a minimum 2 per cent deposit for a 30 per cent equity share in the home. Thitirat McDonald, a clothing factory worker, is one of those recipients.

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She needed a stable home for her daughter, who has autism and attends a school for children with special needs, and wanted to be near work so she could spend more time with her. I am on a low income and a single parent, and it is just impossible for me to save $60,000, she said of saving for a deposit. When she saw advertising from her bank about Help to Buy, she thought it could be a solution.

McDonald was soon approved. In April, she bought her first home for $335,000, a one-bedroom unit in Lovely Banks, north of Geelong, halfway between her daughter's school and work. I pay less than when I was renting, she said, allowing her to work part-time and support her daughter at specialist appointments one day a week. The 47-year-old is not alone, with 42 per cent of Help to Buy recipients being single women aged 40 and over.

Scheme Expansion And Uptake Surge

With income caps removed in October 2025 and scheme places uncapped, the only limit is home price, set at $950,000 in Melbourne and $1.5 million in Sydney. Approvals have skyrocketed as a result. Housing Australia executive leader Alia Ayoub said the uptake showed both schemes were getting more Australians into home ownership and removing hurdles to purchasing. It shows there is a clear need for the two schemes, she said.

The median single applicant for the 5% Deposit Scheme was a 30- to 34-year-old man on an annual income of $115,000, about $20,000 more than the roughly $95,000 median full-time income. Ayoub said this showed demand for support extended across income brackets. People still need to purchase properties within the property caps, she said.

Expert Warnings On Market Risks

There has been a lot more activity since income caps have been removed, but there is definitely a need in the market to help first home buyers bridge that gap. PRD chief economist Dr Diaswati Mardiasmo thought the surge in the proportion of home loans using the 5% Deposit Scheme could have worrying implications, with first home buyers at risk of negative equity given five cash-rate hikes since February.

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The real risk of intervention like this is that it relies on the property market only going one way, she said, noting the policy began when property prices were going bananas. I do not believe it factored in if there was a property crash more significant than say one or two cash rate hikes. Mardiasmo said participating banks apply responsible lending requirements, factoring in a 3 per cent buffer in assessing a borrower's ability to service a loan.

She noted a normalising in the number of applications for the 5% Deposit Scheme after recent rate hikes, but no slowdown in Help to Buy. She said the shared equity scheme, with caps on income, meant it was a more targeted solution.

Distinguishing Cohorts Between Schemes

While the overall goal is relatively similar in terms of getting people into their first home, the cohorts are completely different, she said, adding there was a risk in lumping the schemes together, muddying the success of Help to Buy in helping lower-income buyers find stability. For a first home buyer like McDonald, Help to Buy gave her the peace to stop worrying about the demands of renting.

There was lots of moving, and it was hard because my daughter is special needs, she said. Now, every day, I am happy.