An Israeli airstrike on Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis killed six people, including a surgeon and a disabled man, and wounded over 20 others. Israel said it targeted Hamas fighters using the hospital as a command center.

An Israeli airstrike on Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, killed six people, including a surgeon and a disabled man, and wounded more than 20 others, according to Palestinian news agency reports.

The strike occurred at about 12:30 am on Thursday, destroying part of the surgery department and causing extensive damage to several floors. The Israeli military said it struck a Hamas command center inside the hospital. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claimed that a senior Hamas terrorist and additional terrorists were using the hospital as a command center. The IDF released graphics showing the building it hit but did not provide further evidence to back up its claims.

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Dr Ayman Abu Ubaid, a surgical specialist at Nasser medical complex who was wounded in the attack, described the scene. The bombing caused thick smoke to fill the rooms and fires to break out, amid the groans of wounded and people's screams, he said. There were many casualties and blood everywhere. Most of us sustained injuries to our limbs, as well as shrapnel wounds in different parts of our bodies.

Ubaid said the strike happened without warning. The patients in the department were all surgical patients waiting to undergo operations. The bombing happened at a time when they should have been asleep, he said. Video from the scene showed extensive damage to one of the compound's buildings, with smoke filling rubble-strewn hallways and medical equipment broken and knocked over.

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American Doctor Surgeon Among Those Killed

Among the dead was Rizk Abu Shaira, a general surgeon who had been featured in a documentary about doctors operating in Gaza called the American Doctor documentary. Dr Thaer Ahmad, who also featured in the documentary, posted on X: Dr Rizk was in the American Doctor documentary operating and serving his people. He lost his life doing that, he lost his life because he was doing that.

Another victim was Seif Ghazi Abu Hatab, 29, who had checked into Nasser hospital on Monday after a piece of debris fell on his back while he was helping clear rubble from a friend's home. He was scheduled for surgery at 10 am on Thursday and was meant to receive further treatment abroad. His cousin Tareq Abu Hatab, 37, said: Seif was a young man in the prime of his life.

He wanted to live, rebuild his home and start a normal life, free from problems and suffering. Seif was killed after already losing two of his brothers and his father. His mother has now lost three of her sons. Gaza's Civil Defense agency said the surgery department was hit and that at least 20 people were injured in the blast.

Gaza's health ministry called the strike a flagrant violation of international laws and conventions that ensure the protection of medical facilities, employees, and patients. The ministry confirmed that the continued targeting of hospitals exacerbates the suffering of the sick and wounded and threatens what remains of the health sector's ability to provide services. The IDF said it took steps to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precision munitions and aerial surveillance.

IDF Accuses Hamas of Exploiting Medical Infrastructure

The IDF and the [Israeli government] strongly condemn the Hamas terrorist organisation's cynical exploitation of civilian and medical infrastructure for military purposes, while endangering the lives of patients, medical personnel, and civilians, it said in a statement. The IDF also released audio of what it said was a warning issued to the health ministry for Hamas to cease using hospitals across the strip or risk further action. Hamas labelled the strike a fully fledged war crime.

Israel regularly justifies attacks on medical and humanitarian facilities by insisting they lose their protections under international law if they are used by Hamas for terrorist activities. The Israeli military has accused Hamas of using hospitals as command centers and to store weapons, an accusation the militant movement rejects. Attacking healthcare facilities and staff is illegal under international humanitarian law, though facilities can lose their protected status if they are used for military purposes.

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Physicians for Human Rights Israel said: Israel's genocide in Gaza continues under the guise of a ceasefire. Repeated attacks on hospitals and healthcare workers are further devastating an already shattered healthcare system, denying Palestinians in Gaza access to essential medical care and the ability to recover and live in dignity. The international community's inaction and continued impunity enable these attacks on Gaza's healthcare system. As long as those responsible are not held accountable, the attacks will continue.

Palestinian health authorities say more than 1,600 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks since the October 2025 ceasefire, many of them civilians, including women and children. More than 1,700 healthcare workers have been killed in Gaza, while Israel has detained hundreds of medics since 7 October 2023, with at least 95 still in custody, according to [host country - actual name of the organization].

Gaza Death Toll Surpasses 74000 Since War Began

Israel launched the war in Gaza after the 7 October 2023 Hamas-led attack that killed about 1,200 people and took 251 hostage. At least 74,645 people have since been killed in Gaza, according to the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory. Israel continues to carry out airstrikes in Gaza, killing more than 1,600 people since the October 2025 ceasefire according to the Gaza ministry of health.

Nasser Hospital has been targeted a number of times during the three-year-long war in Gaza. The IDF claimed it was targeting a Hamas terrorist when it opened fire on a camera operator who had placed his camera on the outside of the hospital to film the Khan Younis skyline. Minutes later, as emergency workers and fellow journalists were crawling over the site of the attack, another strike hit the building.

Among them were journalists working for the Associated Press and Reuters. The agencies and other media outlets condemned the strikes. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu labelled that incident a tragic mishap and the IDF said it had launched an investigation. Israeli attacks across Gaza have reportedly increased in recent days, despite the ceasefire being in place.

Progress towards the next stage of the ceasefire remains stalled, with Hamas saying it will lay down its weapons only if Israel stops launching strikes and withdraws from territory. Both sides have been criticised for the delays, although the Trump administration-backed Board of Peace has ratcheted up its rhetoric against the Israeli government in recent months, accusing it of avoiding holding up its side of the bargain.