Former doctor Ryan Cho pleaded guilty to filming 874 victims in hospital toilets across Melbourne. The article details the sentencing hearing, victim trauma, and legal charges.

Former surgeon Ryan Cho has pleaded guilty to producing intimate images and stalking charges related to secretly filming 874 victims in staff toilets at three major Melbourne hospitals. The plea was entered during a pre-sentence hearing at the County Court, where the court heard details of the elaborate methods used to record colleagues at the Austin Hospital, Royal Melbourne Hospital, and Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre.

Elaborate Covert Recording System Uncovered

Ryan Cho employed a sophisticated setup to violate the privacy of his colleagues between 2024 and 2025. Prosecutor Mark Gibson KC described how Cho placed a phone inside a mesh bag, which was then secured within a backpack. The device was positioned to record through cutout holes, with Cho installing specific door hooks to hang the backpack at a targeted height.

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Investigators found that Cho tampered with door locks and clogged certain toilets to deliberately funnel victims toward his recording spots. After each shift, he retrieved the bag and later organized the illicit videos using a detailed folder system on his laptop. Police discovered more than 2,000 videos after his arrest, including a seven-minute clip showing him adjusting the device to capture a person's genital area.

Victim Impact Statements Reveal Deep Trauma

Dozens of victims and former colleagues broke down in court as they detailed the profound psychological harm caused by the invasion of privacy. Nurse Courtney Whelan, who worked at the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre, waived her right to anonymity to describe her experience. She stated that she has received a formal diagnosis of PTSD, anxiety, and depression, and has not used the bathroom at work since the crime was discovered.

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Whelan told the court that the actions had violated her privacy and fundamentally changed the way she views herself. Other victims read statements expressing outrage, with one individual calling Cho an abhorrent sexual predator who systematically abused women in their workplace. Another victim noted that while healthcare workers are accustomed to dealing with abuse, they never expected betrayal from a colleague.

Stakeholder Positions and Institutional Responses

The Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre issued a statement through its lawyer, labeling Cho's crimes as abhorrent and a grave breach of trust. The institution emphasized the severity of the violation within a professional healthcare environment where patient and staff safety are paramount. Ryan Cho faced 13 charges in total, including illegally installing an optical surveillance device and failing to comply with police directions.

Despite internal warnings, Cho continued his offending behavior. In June 2025, he was the subject of an internal investigation and was explicitly warned by a manager to stay away from the Austin Hospital emergency ward. However, he persisted in tampering with toilet doors. When the bag was discovered again a month later, police were called, and Cho attempted to enter the guarded area.

Legal Consequences and Ongoing Civil Actions

The distribution of videos occurred across three specific facilities, with 541 victims filmed at the Austin Hospital, 277 at the Royal Melbourne Hospital, and 50 at the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre. Cho also set up hidden cameras in sharehouses where he lived to capture female housemates and their friends using bathrooms outside of his hospital shifts.

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Outside the court, lawyer Tony Carbone announced that more than 100 women are pursuing compensation through civil action. On Monday, Cho entered the County Court wearing a cap, sunglasses, and a black mask in an attempt to obscure his identity. He was required to remove the mask in the dock, flanked by guards, to face the proceedings and the impact statements from those he harmed.