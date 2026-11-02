Swans Players Face Civil Action from Dancers Despite Police Clearing

Two exotic dancers are pursuing civil action against Sydney Swans players and the club over the Pullman East Melbourne hotel incident, even after police cleared some players. Legal letters and a draft statement of claim have been sent to five men and the club.

Two exotic dancers involved in the Pullman East Melbourne hotel incident are pursuing civil action against Sydney Swans player Riley Bice and retired teammate Taylor Adams, despite both men being cleared by police.

Lawyers acting for the women have sent legal letters, along with a draft statement of claim, to five men and the Sydney Swans football club as a forerunner to potential action in the Supreme Court of Victoria. A legal source connected to the process, but not authorised to speak publicly, said the correspondence outlining the pair's claims was addressed to Isaac Heeney, Chad Warner, North Melbourne recruit, and others.

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Club held liable for player actions

In a further twist, tagger James Jordon has escaped scrutiny as part of the women's private lawsuit while he remains subject to the ongoing police inquiry. The source said the letter, prepared by barristers briefed by Carbone Lawyers, was also sent separately to the club with claims that, as the players' employer, they are therefore liable for their actions at the hotel. The documentation included an invitation for the parties to begin discussions towards an agreed outcome.

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Letters of demand can also include a warning that court proceedings may be initiated if a matter is not resolved. Victoria Police investigation into the pre-dawn events of August 17 at the East Melbourne hotel are ongoing, with a decision expected this month. Carbone Lawyers is representing two of the women, one based in Melbourne and the other who divides her time between Melbourne and Byron Bay.

The official medical reports, one of which extended to more than 40 pages, were prepared for the potential civil action and concluded the pair were variously struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder and adjustment disorder for which they are now undergoing treatment. A third woman in the hotel suite at the Pullman is being represented by Slater and Gordon.

Allegations of assault during incident

The exotic dancers were engaged by the Swans players to perform in one of the player's hotel rooms after the team's round 23 win against Essendon. In separate statements to Victoria Police, each of the three women variously alleged they were sexually assaulted and touched inappropriately without consent.

After the incident, the Sydney Swans banned all five players from the field for the remainder of the 2026 season for drinking, staying out late and inviting women back to the team hotel - a breach of the club's rules. Heeney won the Swans' best and fairest last month, saying in a pre-recorded message it was the first time he'd felt positive about the future "in a long time".

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Heeney apologises for his conduct

"While I wasn't able to attend the awards, I look forward to seeing you all again in person very soon," he said. "From the depths of my heart, I'm truly sorry for putting you through the extreme difficulty you've had to endure, as it had a huge impact on the club," he told teammates, club officials and staff at the event. "Every single day I was away from the club was heartbreaking, knowing that I couldn't make a contribution.

Every single day, I think about what could have been ... I'm incredibly excited about what this group can do. I can't wait to get back and train with the boys, get better and attack next year together.

" Blakey was on October 12 traded to North Melbourne in an eight-year deal worth more than $11 million, after reportedly being unhappy. Carbone Lawyers and the Sydney Swans both declined to comment.