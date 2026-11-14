Woman Spends Half a Million Dollars Fighting Ex in Family Court Systems Abuse

Emily has spent over five years and half a million dollars in Family Court fighting dozens of subpoenas from her abusive ex Liam. Advocates warn systems abuse is endemic despite reforms, with 84% of parenting cases involving domestic violence allegations.

Emily has spent five years and half a million dollars in the Family Court fighting dozens of subpoenas issued by her abusive ex-partner Liam, who is subject to an apprehended violence order protecting her.

Two suitcases filled with hundreds of documents show her years in the court system, and her story is far from unique. While the Family Court allows only five subpoenas per party per order, Liam lodged more than double that number in a single month. He requested years of information about Emily, their child, and her new partner's health, travel, expenses, schedule, and conversations with her psychologist. Emily has sole parental responsibility, which Liam has repeatedly challenged.

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Subpoenas Weaponised Against Abusive Ex-Partners

The barrage of requests left Emily feeling surveilled and controlled, while the protracted proceedings left her broke. Systems abuse, where perpetrators weaponise legal processes to continue domestic and family violence, is endemic. Despite recent reforms, inquiries continue to warn the Family Court is being used to exhaust victim-survivors and keep them tied to their abusers. Eighty-four per cent of parenting cases in the Family Court contain allegations of domestic violence.

Emily spent half a million dollars on legal fees, forcing her to sell her home and jewellery, liquidate shares and take out loans. She earns too much to qualify for Legal Aid but can no longer afford a lawyer, so she is now self-representing. Her ex, who hired a private barrister for his AVO defence, is self-employed and qualifies for Legal Aid. All the money I had saved for my children is gone.

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It is exhausting and soul-destroying, Emily said. This masthead has spoken with dozens of victim-survivors, advocates, lawmakers and experts about endemic systems abuse in the Family Court system. Several spoke anonymously, fearing backlash from aggrieved parties or influential judges. The Federal Circuit and Family Court is one of Australia's most secretive courts.

It is illegal to publish details that may identify parties, witnesses or children involved in a family law case. While a range of reforms have been implemented to better protect victim-survivors, researchers and advocates said an urgent overhaul was needed. The court does not release data on the efficacy of these programs. Funding for several key services supporting survivors has recently been slashed, with legal service organisations reducing eligibility criteria.

Targeted Requests to Damage Reputation

Emily thought leaving Liam would end his control. Instead, she said the court enabled his harassment. Weeks into a new job, Liam subpoenaed her employer for internal communications, timesheets and drug-testing records. She alleged the move was intended solely to damage her reputation.

He also subpoenaed her bank, the Department of Home Affairs, police and therapists for notes from her and their daughters' sessions. The subpoenas forced her to explain Liam's history of domestic violence to her new employer. I had to let most of them through because I could not afford representation to object to everything, Emily said. She said a redaction error also accidentally revealed her address to him.

The state court failed to hear her request to alter the parenting orders to align with the AVO, forcing her back to the Family Court at a cost of thousands. Emily said her lawyer described Liam's tactics as a scorched earth strategy designed to drown her in legal fees and paperwork. She submitted a complaint about Liam's lawyer to the legal services commissioner, alleging the lawyer facilitated his domestic violence. The complaint was dismissed.

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However, the court recognised the burden of Liam's applications and, in a rare move, awarded Emily costs orders. It has been two years, and Emily said he had yet to pay a cent. The only money I have is in my superannuation. Every spare cent has been spent on these proceedings.

Court Recognises Litigation as Coercive Control

A court spokesperson said it did not comment on individual matters, adding that additional subpoenas required the court's permission, parties could object, and parties could apply to have costs orders enforced. Misuse of court processes can be a form of family violence and litigation itself can be used as a form of coercive control, the spokesperson said. Former Family Court judge Warwick Neville described family litigation as a wretched business that brings out the worst in people.

The system itself is used as an insidious form of domestic violence, a form of payback for leaving, he said. Neville said this abuse spanned all income levels, particularly when a perpetrator realised they could not maintain control. They think: I am going to do whatever is necessary to make sure there is nothing left. It just becomes a pattern of behaviour: sinister, controlling, coercive, the worst sides of humanity, he said.

Neville said parties regularly drained savings, borrowed from grandparents or relied on loans as legal fees surged to eye-watering amounts. Once you are tied to the litigation chariot, it is really hard to break that bond because you get dragged around, he said. Colleagues gifted Neville a game of snakes and ladders renamed to represent the complexities of the court.

High Threshold for Sanctioning Vexatious Litigants

While judges have tools to sanction vexatious litigants, Neville said the legal threshold was high, and costs orders, as in Emily's case, remained exceptionally rare. Now working as a mediator, Neville advises parties to negotiate early and avoid the courts where possible. Melbourne Law School professor Heather Douglas conducted 65 in-depth interviews with women in the Family Court. Thirty-five of them had experienced systems abuse.

Systems abuse can include filing baseless applications, including for non-existent properties, adjournments, appeals, variation applications, false child abuse or drug allegations to trigger investigations, and launching broad subpoena fishing expeditions. She is also aware of cases where ex-partners have given false information to police, causing tactical raids on the victim's elderly parents, and unsuccessfully launched defamation proceedings over the woman's court testimony. There is a problem with overuse of subpoenas, especially to medical and counselling services.