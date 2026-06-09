Survivor Di Blessing Calls Husband Her Hero After Home Invasion

Last Thursday, Joshua Trethewey allegedly broke into the couple's home and attacked them with a knife. Keith bravely fought him off, managing to grab his rifle and shoot the 34-year-old in the stomach. He is in a stable condition and is receiving the very best comprehensive treatment for multiple stab wounds as well as post-operative care for internal organ damage. The couple's two daughters and their immediate families have stepped in to provide support. The Torrington community has set up a GoFundMe page for the blessings, but they have politely declined, saying they will pass any donations straight back to the Westpac Rescue Service.

Survivor Di Blessing breaks silence, calls husband her hero after horror home invasion in Torrington, NSW WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE: Torrington home invasion victims speak out Last Thursday, Joshua Trethewey allegedly broke into the couple’s home and attacked them with a knife.

Keith bravely fought him off, managing to grab his rifle and shoot the 34-year-old in the stomach.

"He is in a stable condition and is receiving the very best comprehensive treatment for multiple stab wounds as well as post-operative care for internal organ damage," the statement said. "My husband, my hero. There can surely be no greater love than shielding and protecting a loved one. Without him I believe I would not be alive today," she said.

"Our two daughters and their immediate families, has stepped in, putting their lives on hold, to weave a strong and defensive web of support for us now and into the future," Di said. "This nightmare has taken its toll on them, too and all of their lives will be forever changed. Our good friends and extended family have also reached out to add their support.

" "We’re very proud of our parents and their bravery. No family should ever have to go through this," their daughter said. Di also thanked first responders including police, paramedics, hospital and Westpac chopper crews who landed in a paddock in the blackness of night, saying: "We owe them our lives.

" "We have been overwhelmed, completely blown away and comforted, by the messages and support of hundreds of people - the media, hospital staff, strangers - all rallying behind us," she said. "We’re all just so pleased to hear that they’re making a good recovery," Tenterfield Mayor Bronwyn Petrie said. The Torrington community had set up a GoFundMe page for the blessings, but the couple have politely declined, saying they’ll pass any donations straight back to the Westpac Rescue Service.

"I think Keith acted like a hero in these circumstances. He saved himself and his family. I wish them nothing but the best," NSW Premier Chris Minns said.

"We wish Di a swift and full recovery from her injuries and are most grateful for Di’s vote of confidence in our Service in Northern NSW and for her support for our current Appeal," the service said. Accused Trethewey is now out of a coma and is expected to be interviewed by police within days, after being charged with two counts of grievous bodily harm with intent to murder





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Home Invasion Knife Attack Stab Wounds Hero Husband Support Network First Responders Gofundme Page Westpac Rescue Service NSW Premier Chris Minns

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