Survivor Uncovers Truth About Stolen Generations, Calls for Government Action on National Sorry Day

Ricky Hampson, a newly discovered survivor of the Stolen Generations, urges the Australian government to implement all recommendations from the Bringing Them Home report, demanding better truth‑telling, record access, aged care, and support services for survivors.

Ricky Hampson, a 61‑year‑old man who once believed he had been adopted, recently uncovered the truth that he is a survivor of the Stolen Generations , a dark chapter in Australian history when Indigenous children were forcibly removed from their families by the government.

The discovery came after he was given a pile of documents following the death of the woman who had taken him from Blacktown Hospital in 1965, an event that had been shrouded in secrecy for decades. Hampson recounts how messages from his “real” parents were replaced with a narrative of adoption, and how the lies were only broken when he began piecing together old records and pieces of oral history that led him to his true heritage.

He traced his family roots back to the Armidale and Walcha regions on Dhanggati and Dunghutti land, and with the help of Link‑Up, a family‑tracing service, he finally confirmed his status as a child removed by the state. The revelation has joined an already growing movement on National Sorry Day to demand that the Australian government act on every recommendation made by the landmark Bringing Them Home report, which examined why Indigenous children were taken from their families.

At a gathering hosted by the Aboriginal health service Winnunga Nimmityjah in Canberra’s Narrabundah, activists like Hampson, CEO Julie Tongs, and Healing Foundation chair Steve Larkin spoke on the need for comprehensive reform. They highlighted how only five of the report’s 83 recommendations have been implemented since the report was tabled, and how the failure to act is particularly cruel for survivors who are now largely in their fifties and older.

Key demands from the community include accelerated truth‑telling initiatives, full and free access to child‑care and hospital records, fully subsidised culturally safe aged‑care facilities, and stronger support services for survivors dealing with trauma and loss. Tongs urged that the country must stop repeating cycles of review and instead focus on execution: “How many more royal commissions, reports, inquires and reviews do we need before we start to implement the recommendations? ” she asked.

Larkin’s points to the urgent need for trauma‑informed aged care, noting that survivors will age without justice if reforms stall. Despite the frustrations, Hampson and his fellow advocates remain hopeful, trusting that community solidarity and persistent pressure can finally bring the promise of reconciliation to fruition. The era of silence is ending, and the call for meaningful action is louder than ever.

In an attempt to respond, the federal government announced an additional $2.6 million in funding for 2026‑2027 dedicated to the Stolen Generations. Funds will be allocated, with $1 million directed to the Healing Foundation and $1.6 million to Link‑Up services, acknowledging that more work remains to be done. Yet, critics argue that minutes of funding without concrete implementation strategies are insufficient.

The community continues to advocate for the full execution of the report’s recommendations: accepting responsibility, delivering official apologies, and ensuring that survivors receive recognition, compensation, and access to health and support services that respect their cultural identities. At the heart of this movement is a collective hope that a better future can be built by acknowledging past wrongs and actively making reparations.

By confronting the legacy of the Stolen Generations head‑on, the Australian government and its citizens can take tangible steps toward healing and on the shared dream of a united, respectful society that embraces the histories and stories of all its people





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Stolen Generations National Sorry Day Bringing Them Home Indigenous Rights Truth‑Telling

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