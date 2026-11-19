Journalist Susan Wyndham has won the $40,000 Nib Literary Award for her biography Elizabeth Harrower: The woman in the watch tower. The prize honors research-based literature and highlights the life of the acclaimed Australian author.

Journalist Susan Wyndham has been awarded the $40,000 Mark & Evette Moran Nib Literary Award for her biography titled Elizabeth Harrower: The woman in the watch tower. The prestigious prize, administered by the Waverley Council, recognizes research-based literature that demonstrates readability and relevance to contemporary audiences. This honor brings significant attention to the life and work of the late Australian author Elizabeth Harrower, who was widely regarded by critics as Patrick White's most important successor.

Waverley Council Announces Nib Literary Award Winner

The Waverley Council announced that Wyndham is the recipient of this year's Nib Literary Award, which carries a cash prize of $40,000. The award specifically celebrates books that excel in rigorous research while maintaining a distinct literary voice. Wyndham, a former literary editor at The Sydney Morning Herald, expressed surprise and delight at being on the receiving end of a prize she once covered professionally. She noted that she used to have to wake up early to attend breakfast events in Bondi when she was a journalist covering the ceremony.

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Deep Dive into Elizabeth Harrower Literary Legacy

Elizabeth Harrower was born in Newcastle in 1927 and authored five novels between 1957 and 2014. Her notable works include Down in the City and The Long Prospect, which are considered classics of Australian literature. The biography explores her place within the postwar Sydney literary milieu, a circle that included renowned figures like Shirley Hazzard. Harrower wrote The Watch Tower, a novel about two sisters, Laura and Clare, and their oppressive life with Felix. When Patrick White declined the Miles Franklin Award in 1966, he suggested Harrower as the recipient for this specific work.

Publication History and Text Publishing Resurgence

Despite her critical acclaim, Harrower remained relatively unknown to the general public during her lifetime. Her books often sold few copies and fell out of print, leading to a period where her work was largely unavailable to new readers. Text Publishing intervened in 2012 by reissuing her backlist, which allowed a new generation to discover her writing. Wyndham hopes that the recognition from the Nib Literary Award will further introduce Harrower to broader audiences. The author believes her biography will guide readers directly to Harrower's remarkable novels.

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Archival Research and Biographical Methods

Wyndham conducted extensive archival research to construct the biography, utilizing sources held by the National Library of Australia in Canberra. The archives became publicly accessible following Harrower's death in 2020 at the age of 92. The book blends close literary study of Harrower's fiction with personal history, revealing how real-life episodes influenced her characters. A recurring theme involves manipulative male figures inspired by Harrower's stepfather, described as a shady character often on the wrong side of the law. Wyndham carefully avoided reading the novels strictly as autobiography while acknowledging the clear biographical links.

Jury Praises Rigorous and Insightful Biography

Judge Kirsten Tranter praised the biography for its depth of research and its ability to illuminate an under-appreciated figure. She highlighted the book's distinctive literary voice and its compelling placement of Harrower within Australian literary culture. The work also secured the Magarey Medal for Biography, awarded for books by a woman author about an Australian subject. Wyndham first considered Harrower as a subject after interviewing her in 1996 when the author won the Patrick White Award. Their relationship developed over many afternoon teas, particularly after the 2014 publication of Harrower's final novel, In Certain Circles.