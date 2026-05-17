Suspect granted bail after dramatic car chase in Guildford

A 26-year-old man has been granted bail hours after a dramatic car chase in Guildford, where he sped away from police after attempting to evade a stop on Woodville Road at Old Guildford. The chase continued through nearby streets before the driver lost control and slammed into three parked cars on Rhodes Avenue. The alleged chase ended when the sedan smashed into a parked car in Guilford, but luckily, no one was injured.

west has been granted bail, hours after a dramatic crash brought the pursuit to an end in Guildford . Police allege the 26-year-old sped away after officers attempted to stop his vehicle on Woodville Road at Old Guildford shortly before 2am.

Investigators claim the chase continued through nearby streets before the driver lost control and slammed into three parked cars on Rhodes Avenue. The alleged chase ended when the sedan smashed into a parked car in Guilford. Residents said the noise jolted the neighbourhood awake. Despite the force of the collision, police said the accused driver was not injured.

He has since been charged over the pursuit and granted bail ahead of a court appearance next month. Get your breaking news and exclusive stories first by following us across all platforms





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Car Chase Guildford Woodville Road Rhodes Avenue Police Chase Suspect Granted Bail No Injuries

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