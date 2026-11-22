Libyan authorities report a suspected drone strike on a Russian vessel in Benghazi. The incident raises geopolitical tensions as no group claims responsibility for the blast.

Authorities in eastern Libya have confirmed that an explosion on a Russia n ship docked at the naval base in Benghazi was likely caused by a suspected drone attack. The vessel had stopped at the port to refuel and resupply while returning to Russia, but the blast occurred without any immediate claim of responsibility from known militant groups or state actors.

Investigation Finds Suspected Drone Strike

Initial investigations by the administration backed by military commander Khalifa Haftar indicate the explosion originated onboard the Russian ship while it was anchored in the port. Officials stated that evidence points to a drone strike as the primary cause of the incident. The eastern-based Libyan government described the event as a violation of Libyan sovereignty and a threat to maritime safety in the region.

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No Fatalities Reported Amid Safety Measures

Medical sources confirmed that no deaths were reported resulting from the blast, although injuries have occurred among those on board. The specific number and nationalities of the injured parties have not yet been disclosed by local health officials. Eastern Libyan authorities assured the public that port and naval base facilities, including nearby warehouses, remain safe following the incident.

Geopolitical Implications for Ukraine and Russia

This incident represents a significant escalation in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, extending combat operations far beyond the frontlines in Eastern Europe. While Kyiv has intensified long-range drone barrages against Russian targets in recent months, a successful naval strike in Benghazi would mark one of the most successful operations of its kind. Russia is currently aligned with the Benghazi authorities that control eastern Libya, utilizing the port to supply mercenary forces in the region.

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Regional Security Concerns and Future Steps

The Libyan government condemned the suspected attack and announced plans to take legal and diplomatic measures against those found responsible. Officials emphasized that Libyan ports, territory, and territorial waters would not be allowed to become arenas for settling international scores. Normal operations at the port are scheduled to resume once the fire is fully controlled and the site is secured by emergency crews.

Parallel Incidents Raise Baltic Sea Alarms

Separately, a Russian cargo ship named Sparta II continues to smoulder in the Baltic Sea after being struck by drones. Finnish border guards reported that smoke and heat remain onboard despite efforts by emergency services from Finland, Russia, and Estonia. This incident, alongside the Benghazi attack, highlights the expanding risk of naval warfare affecting neutral nations and Nato territory in the Gulf of Finland.