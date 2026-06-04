Suspected Home Invader Inflicts Life-Threatening Stabs on Elderly Couple, Shot by Resident

A suspected home invader inflicted life-threatening stab wounds on an elderly couple at a rural NSW property, which was shot by one of the residents before emergency services arrived. The couple, Keith Blessing, 75, and wife Di, were at their Torrington property when Joshua Dylan Trethewey, 34, allegedly forced entry into the home, stabbing the woman in the chest and slashing the man across the abdomen. Keith grabbed a knife from the kitchen and wounded Trethewey, who retreated to the verandah. The home owner called Triple Zero, loaded a rifle, and shot the younger man in the stomach when he attempted to re-enter the house. The couple was airlifted to Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition. Joshua Dylan Trethewey, 34, has been charged with two counts of wounding with intent to murder and will face court once he's medically cleared. Keith and Di Blessing underwent emergency surgery on Thursday. The crime scene has been established at the property, and an investigation into the circumstances leading to the alleged home invasion is under way.

A suspected home invader inflicted life-threatening stab wounds on an elderly couple at a rural NSW property, which was shot by one of the residents before emergency services arrived.

The couple, Keith Blessing, 75, and wife Di, were at their Torrington property when Joshua Dylan Trethewey, 34, allegedly forced entry into the home, stabbing the woman in the chest and slashing the man across the abdomen. Keith grabbed a knife from the kitchen and wounded Trethewey, who retreated to the verandah. The home owner called Triple Zero, loaded a rifle, and shot the younger man in the stomach when he attempted to re-enter the house.

The couple was airlifted to Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition. Joshua Dylan Trethewey, 34, has been charged with two counts of wounding with intent to murder and will face court once he's medically cleared. Keith and Di Blessing underwent emergency surgery on Thursday. The crime scene has been established at the property, and an investigation into the circumstances leading to the alleged home invasion is under way





brisbanetimes / 🏆 13. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Home Invasion Elderly Couple Stab Wounds Shooting Home Owner Emergency Surgery Investigation Charged With Two Counts Of Wounding With Inten

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nicole Kidman's daughter Faith ‘furious’ with big sister over dad snubNicole Kidman and Keith Urban's youngest daughter Faith Margaret is reportedly feeling caught in the middle of her parents' divorce after her sister Sunday Rose, 17, publicly took sides.

Read more »

Old man magic ‘no-one has worked out’ explained; $1m-plus exit could be Swans blessingWhy $1m-plus exit could be Swans blessing; magic ‘no-one has worked out’ explained

Read more »

Australian tennis player accuses tournament staffer of assaulting fatherWorld No.234 James McCabe said his dad wound up in urgent care at a local hospital after an altercation with a staff member at a challenger event in Birmingham.

Read more »