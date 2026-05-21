Suspected Meteor Spotted Over New South Wales, Leaving Residents in Awe

A suspected meteor was spotted over parts of New South Wales last night, with streaks ranging from blue to orange seen across the sky. The spectacle was described as a fireball blaze by David Finaly, an amateur astronomer who runs Australian Meteor Reports.

A suspected meteor was spotted over parts of New South Wales last night, with streaks ranging from blue to orange seen across the sky. The spectacle was described as a fireball blaze by David Finaly, an amateur astronomer who runs Australian Meteor Reports.

He explained that the different colors seen in videos of the meteor were due to its temperature as it moved through the atmosphere. The meteor was reportedly seen across the sky, stretching from Bondi in the eastern suburbs to Mudgee and Jugiong in regional NSW, as well as Canberra. Newcastle resident Sal Kav was driving home from work when the meteor lit up the sky.

She described it as a massive flash of light, which initially made her think it might be a UFO. However, as the light disappeared, it exploded and had all these other colors in it. Finaly explained that the reason different videos showed the meteor as either blue or orange was mostly due to its temperature as it moved through the atmosphere.

He said that when the meteor is hottest, it appears as a bluer color, and when it's closer to the horizon, it appears more orange due to the smog in the atmosphere. The exact origin of the meteor remains unknown, but it was a spectacular sight for those who witnessed it. The incident has sparked interest in the possibility of a meteorite falling to Earth, with some residents expressing concern about potential damage or injuries.

However, experts say that the likelihood of a meteorite causing significant damage is low, as most meteorites burn up in the atmosphere, leaving behind only small fragments. The incident serves as a reminder of the awe-inspiring beauty of the night sky and the importance of astronomical observations. As the scientific community continues to study the meteor, more information is likely to emerge about its origin and trajectory.

In the meantime, residents of New South Wales are left to ponder the possibility of a meteorite landing in their area, and the potential consequences that may follow. The incident has also raised questions about the preparedness of local authorities to deal with a meteorite impact, and whether they have adequate measures in place to mitigate any potential damage.

As the situation unfolds, it is clear that the suspected meteor has captured the attention of the public and has sparked a renewed interest in astronomy and space exploration. The incident has also highlighted the importance of accurate and timely information, particularly in the face of uncertainty and speculation. As the scientific community continues to study the meteor, it is essential that accurate information is disseminated to the public, in order to avoid unnecessary panic and fear.

The incident has also raised questions about the role of social media in disseminating information, particularly in the face of uncertainty and speculation. As the situation unfolds, it is clear that the suspected meteor has captured the attention of the public and has sparked a renewed interest in astronomy and space exploration





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