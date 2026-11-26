Golf Australia chief executive James Sutherland has refused to comment on new revelations about the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, saying he made a personal commitment not to discuss current cricket issues from afar. He is focused on the Australian PGA Championship in Sydney and next week's Australian Open at Kingston Heath.

Golf Australia chief executive James Sutherland has declined to revisit the Sandpapergate scandal, saying he made a personal commitment not to comment on current cricket issues from afar.

Sutherland ran Australian cricket from 2001 to 2018 and has fielded many calls from journalists over the past fortnight. The interest follows Usman Khawaja's explosive claims in his autobiography about the extent of players' knowledge of ball tampering on the 2018 tour of South Africa. That scandal resulted in lengthy bans for Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft. Sutherland is preparing for the sport's biggest fortnight of the year on home soil.

Also read Adam Scott Says Love for Golf Ended Brief Retirement Thoughts Before Australian PGA

Golf Australia Focus on Major Tournaments

The Australian PGA Championship starts in Sydney on Thursday. Next week's Australian Open at Kingston Heath features world No.2 Rory McIlroy and reigning British Open champion Ryan Fox. I have not followed it ball by ball, to be honest, Sutherland told this masthead. We are about to enter our grand final weeks in golf where we have the PGA on this week in Sydney and obviously the Australian Open, which is a huge event for us.

That is where our focus is. Sutherland has held the Golf Australia role since 2020. He knows he will spend much of the next fortnight making public appearances. Plenty of those he mingles with will be keen to hear his take on events of the past three weeks, given his proximity to the scandal eight years ago.

Advertisement

Sutherland left Cricket Australia later that year but was adamant at the time that the ball-tampering affair had no bearing on his decision to step down. Sutherland has no interest in inflaming the crisis engulfing his former employer. He also does not wish to provide a running commentary on the revelations that have rocked Australian cricket. But it is not an issue he can entirely ignore.

Sutherland Declines Comment on Cricket Scandal

I do not particularly want to revisit them now. I do not think that is appropriate, Sutherland said. It is eight years now since I have been out of cricket and throughout that time, I have taken the view that I am a feather duster. The job is for other people to do.

I have made that personal commitment that I would not make comments from afar on current cricket issues. I have been true to that so far. It is fair to say it brings back some memories and not too many happy memories. I just recall it being an incredibly intense and stressful period.

One of the most difficult things that I have had to deal with in my professional career. The aftermath provided time for reflection and learnings for all of us. Sutherland would much rather be talking about McIlroy-mania in Melbourne next week. He also highlighted the prospect of a significant increase in Australian Open prize money next year, at least double, under a landmark three-year agreement with the US PGA Tour and DP World Tour.

The deal is designed to attract more of the world's best players to Australia. Sutherland has grand ambitions for a sport enjoying a surge in popularity in Australia. But he knows there is considerable interest in his recollections of 2018. Of particular interest is the investigation conducted in South Africa after the Cape Town scandal.

Investigation into 2018 Ball Tampering Revealed

It has been criticised for its haste and failure to interview every player on the tour, Khawaja included. That investigation was led by Cricket Australia's then head of integrity, Iain Roy. He travelled to South Africa alongside high-performance boss Pat Howard and was accompanied by two ICC integrity officers during interviews with players. Sutherland subsequently flew to Johannesburg to be briefed on the findings.

He then determined, in conjunction with the CA board, what sanctions would be imposed. The questions have to be asked. Sutherland knows that. The former Victorian cricketer has become adept at batting them straight back down the pitch.

Advertisement

I think the best thing you can do is go back to my comments at the time, Sutherland said. I am not close enough to the detail or the commentary around it today and I have not followed that closely enough for reasons that I have explained. But I know that at the time we dealt with a proper process and decisions were made based on the information available.

Sutherland Recalls Sandpaper Incident Details

Sutherland switched off his television at about midnight while watching the Cape Town Test at home in Melbourne. He slept through the sandpaper incident involving Bancroft. He had no sway in the decision to let Bancroft and Smith address the media after play. It was there that they were untruthful about what took place on the field.

Sutherland told ESPNcricinfo in an interview in 2018. I would like to think that my judgment and possibly influence would have meant that the media conference would have gone slightly differently. Part of the penalty and the severity of the penalty, was to some extent related or at least was consequential in terms of how that was handled, not telling the truth, or not telling the whole truth.

Eight years on, the question of who told the whole truth is once again at the heart of the scandal. Bancroft has admitted he was not entirely forthcoming with CA investigators. Khawaja has revealed he did not volunteer all information in 2018. That is despite CA making it clear to players, including those who were not interviewed, that they should come forward with anything they knew.

Would the punishments have been different had Sutherland been privy to the information that has emerged in recent weeks? I think it is just sheer speculation to think about it that way, Sutherland said. My role at the time was in conjunction with the board to deal with what played out. So I am not going to speculate on what differences that might have made.

Was Sutherland surprised by the revelations from Khawaja, Bancroft and former Test squad member Chad Sayers about the alleged use of sandpaper in the preceding Test in Port Elizabeth? He did not say. His focus remains on golf, where he hopes to see a major boost for the Australian Open. The three-year agreement with the US PGA Tour and DP World Tour is designed to bring more top players to Australia.

Sutherland has grand ambitions for the sport, which is enjoying a surge in popularity in Australia.