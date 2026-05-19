SUV driver, 71, dies after falling over 150 metres down a cliff in the mountains near Barcelona

The news report describes the tragic death of Andic, the 71-year-old founder of Spanish fashion brand Mango, who fell off a cliff with his son in the mountains near Barcelona. The investigation into his death has been reopened due to potential clues of a possible homicide.

Andic , 71, waswith his son in the mountains near Barcelona when he fell about 150 metres down a cliff and died in December 2024. The son, Jonathan Andic , 45, was the only witness.

Police opened an investigation but closed it a few weeks later. It was reopened in March 2025, and in October police confirmed the death was being investigated as a possible homicide. Isak Andic, the founder of Spanish fashion brand Mango, arrives at the Fall-Winter 2011 Mango's fashion show in Paris Tuesday, May 17, 2011.

Jonathan Andic was taken to court facilities in Martorell, a city in eastern Spain where the case is being investigated, said a spokesperson for the Catalan regional police, Mossos d'Esquadra, who spoke on Tuesday on condition of anonymity following department policy. Jonathan Andic is the eldest of Isak Andic's three children and one of his father's heirs. He is the vice chairman of the board at Mango, one of Spain's biggest retailers.

Isak Andic's family moved from Turkey to Spain when he was young. He opened Mango's first store in Barcelona in 1984 and over the following decades helped Mango grow into one of Europe's leading fast fashion makers. Mango has 2900 stores in 120 markets around the world. The fashion group's revenue hit a record high of nearly €3.8 billion euros ($6.2 billion) in 2025, an 11 per cent increase from the previous year.

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