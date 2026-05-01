Suzuki e Vitara Launches in Australia with Limited-Time Offer

Suzuki introduces its first electric SUV, the e Vitara, in Australia with a special introductory price for the first 100 customers. The e Vitara is more expensive than its petrol-powered counterpart and other small electric SUVs in the market, offering a range of features and two model grades. Despite its higher pricing, the e Vitara provides a unique option for customers looking for an electric vehicle with Suzuki's brand reputation.

Suzuki has launched its first electric vehicle in Australia , the e Vitara, with a limited-time offer for the first 100 customers. The small electric SUV will be available at a drive-away price of $46,990, making it the most expensive Suzuki model in the local market.

This introductory price is valid until the 101st vehicle is sold or until July 1, whichever comes first. After this period, the price will increase to $49,990 for the entry-level e Vitara Motion and $58,990 for the top-shelf e Vitara Ultra. The e Vitara is based on a new platform and features a distinct design compared to the petrol-powered Vitara. For comparison, the existing petrol-powered Vitara 2WD starts at $34,590 drive-away, while the 4WD version is priced from $39,490 drive-away.

The e Vitara is significantly more expensive than other small electric SUVs in the market, such as the BYD Atto 2, which starts at $31,990 before on-road costs and offers a longer range of 345km. The Suzuki e Vitara measures 4275mm in length, 1800mm in width, and 1635mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2700mm.

The entry-level e Vitara Motion is front-wheel drive and comes with a 106kW/193Nm motor and a 49kWh lithium iron phosphate battery, offering a WLTP range of 344km. The top-spec e Vitara Ultra, on the other hand, features a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup with combined outputs of 135kW/307Nm and a larger 61kWh battery, providing a WLTP range of 395km.

Standard features across both grades include 18-inch alloy wheels, a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, fabric seat trim, and a 360-degree camera. The Ultra adds synthetic leather upholstery, wireless phone charging, and a panoramic glass roof. Pricing includes a Type 2 charging cable, but buyers will have to pay extra for premium paint colors, with Splendid Silver and Bluish Black Pearl costing $745, and two-tone paint options priced at $1345.

Despite its higher pricing, the e Vitara offers similar or lower driving ranges and less space compared to its rivals, such as the MG S5 EV and the Geely EX5 Extended Range. The MG S5 EV, for instance, is priced at $40,490 drive-away and offers a 340km WLTP range, while the Geely EX5 Extended Range starts at $41,990 before on-road costs and provides a 475km WLTP range.

The Suzuki e Vitara has received a four-star safety rating from ANCAP, which is lower than the five-star rating of the MG S5 EV. The launch of the e Vitara marks Suzuki's entry into the electric vehicle market in Australia, offering customers a new option in the small electric SUV segment





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