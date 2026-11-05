AFL to wait for police B sample before any action on Swans star Tom Papley

AFL will not sanction Tom Papley for alleged driving under the influence until police confirm second sample. Swans CEO Matthew Pavlich issued an unreserved apology to members, fans and corporate partners.

The AFL is not expected to take punitive action against Swans star Tom Papley for allegedly driving under the influence of an illicit drug until police confirm the second sample for presence of the drug.

The AFL and the Swans intended to wait until the results of the secondary sample taken at the scene by police, often called the B sample, were determined, sources familiar with the league's position said. Swans CEO Matthew Pavlich said the Swans were bitterly disappointed. Papley tested positive to methylamphetamine when he was pulled over by police for a roadside drug test, caused by the suspension of his licence for unpaid parking fines.

Also read Sydney Swans star Tom Papley returns positive preliminary drug test during roadside stop

Papley Claimed To Have Settled Parking Fines

While the Swans and the AFL await confirmation of the positive result, a source familiar with Papley's explanation said he had paid the parking fines over the weekend. He had been pulled over by NSW police because his licence was suspended on October 29, last Thursday. The player had paid the fines shortly after returning from overseas, but he did not call Service NSW to register the payment, which was in the backlog of late payment fees.

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Consequently, his licence was cancelled one day before he was pulled over. The AFL is conscious that an NRL player, Josh Addo-Carr, had a false positive test for illicit drugs and does not intend to rush any potential sanction until police have completed their process and the secondary test finding has been made.

The standard punishment for a player whose alleged drug use enters the public domain is a two-match ban, as evident with Jack Ginnivan, Bailey Smith at their previous clubs and most recently with Carlton's Lachie Cowan, who was taken to hospital by ambulance last month. Speaking briefly to reporters on Thursday, Pavlich issued an unreserved apology to members, fans and corporate partners for letting them down again.

Club Apologises Following Pullman Hotel Scandal

The apology follows the Pullman Hotel scandal, in which five current players were present in the hotel room in an incident in which some of the women, exotic dancers, alleged inappropriate touching, prompting a police investigation that is ongoing. The players have denied wrongdoing from the incident which is also subject to potential civil legal action by the women.

All-Australian defender Nick Blakey, who was unhappy with the club over the portrayal of his involvement in the Pullman scandal, has since been traded to North Melbourne and signed a contract worth close to $12 million over eight years.