Swans CEO Pavlich Apologizes After Papley Drug Test, Engages External Advisors to Review Club Culture

Sydney Swans CEO Matthew Pavlich has apologized to members and fans after Tom Papley allegedly tested positive for methylamphetamine, as the club engages external advisors to review its culture following a Melbourne hotel incident that led to five player suspensions.

Sydney Swans chief executive Matthew Pavlich has apologized unreservedly to members, fans and corporate partners after star forward Tom Papley allegedly returned a positive roadside drug test for methylamphetamine on Monday morning.

The club has engaged external advisors to review its culture following the incident and a separate Melbourne hotel scandal in August that led to five player suspensions. Papley, a 30-year-old veteran of 216 games, was pulled over by police on Monday morning and allegedly returned a positive result for methylamphetamine. He was also issued with a court attendance notice for driving with a suspended licence due to non-payment of a parking fine.

Also read Sydney Swans star Tom Papley returns positive preliminary drug test during roadside stop

Papley Faces Court Appearance And Drug Test

He was issued a 24-hour driving prohibition and will appear before Waverley Local Court on November 26. A secondary saliva sample has been taken for further analysis, with results expected to take at least four weeks. Papley is not expected to be sanctioned by the club until those results are revealed. If the second sample is positive, the 216-gamer is likely to face an AFL penalty separate from any legal sanction.

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Pavlich spoke briefly to reporters outside the club headquarters in Moore Park on Thursday, conceding the Swans had again let down the football community. We are bitterly disappointed that we are here talking about this today, Pavlich said. We are really disappointed in Tom himself. We voiced that pretty directly to him yesterday.

We apologize unreservedly to our members, fans and corporate partners. We have let them down again. We must be better. It is a really disappointing time for the footy club, but given this is a police matter, we cannot make any further comment.

Pavlich admitted the club has a long way to go. We have been identifying that over the last eight weeks. We have started some deep work on that with our AFL men's department, independent advisers helping us through that. This is not something that anyone is stopping short of, knowing that we have got a long way to go.

Club Sends Apology Letter To Members

The Swans sent a letter to club members on behalf of Pavlich and chairman Andrew Pridham later on Thursday to further apologize for the distress recent incidents involving players from the club have caused. Our priority is care, respect and support for those affected, the letter added.

The letter laid out steps taken by the club in the wake of the hotel incident in Melbourne after which five players were suspended for breaching the club's standards, including drinking and bringing women back to their hotel. Vice-captain Isaac Heeney, Chad Warner, Nick Blakey, James Jordon and Riley Bice were stood down for the remainder of the AFL season and missed the finals.

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An independent review will be conducted by workplace culture company Intersection as part of the AFL program in early September, which is expected to be completed by the end of the year. The letter stated: What is already clear from our work to-date is that the actions and attitudes of some within our club has damaged and diminished the many great things we do, and the great people who do them. This is unacceptable and must change.

The standards we expect of every player and employee, on and off the field, are central to who we are. They reflect the behaviour rightly expected of professional athletes and public role models. The incident involving Tom Papley this week and the separate incident in Melbourne in August, fall a long way short of those expectations.

Police Investigation Into Sexual Assault Allegations

Meanwhile, Victoria Police are yet to provide an update on an investigation into sexual assault allegations at East Melbourne's Pullman Hotel following a round 23 AFL game. Detectives in early September traveled to NSW to interview a 30-year-old Maroubra man, a 25-year-old Paddington man and two Randwick men aged 25 and 26. No charges have been laid.

It is understood police are treating Bice as a potential witness in a separate investigation into an alleged sexual assault at the Pullman hotel, while Heeney, Warner, Blakey and Jordon remain part of that investigation which is ongoing. No one has been arrested or charged and the players have reportedly denied any criminal wrongdoing. Bice is no longer a person of interest for police, while Blakey departed the Swans during last month's trade period to join North Melbourne.

AAP is not suggesting any wrongdoing on the part of the suspended players. The 30-year-old's test result has overshadowed a landmark week for the Swans, who on Sunday will host their first AFLW home final at Henson Park.