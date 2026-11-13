Victoria Police Clear Sydney Swans Players of Criminal Charges Over Melbourne Hotel Alleged Assault

Victoria Police will not press criminal charges against Isaac Heeney, Chad Warner, James Jordon and Nick Blakey over an alleged sexual assault at a Melbourne hotel, citing insufficient evidence. The players deny wrongdoing and a civil matter continues.

Victoria Police will not lay criminal charges against Sydney Swans players Isaac Heeney, Chad Warner, James Jordon and former teammate Nick Blakey over an alleged sexual assault at a Melbourne hotel.

Police confirmed the decision on Friday, citing insufficient evidence after an investigation lasting almost three months. The four players had been under investigation over the alleged incident at the Pullman Hotel in late August. In a statement, Victoria Police said: Following a thorough investigation and based on legal advice, Victoria Police will not proceed with criminal charges due to insufficient evidence. Police added that due to an ongoing civil matter, no further comment would be made.

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Players Maintain Innocence

The ABC understands the investigation centred on a player allegedly touching one of the women without her consent. The players have consistently maintained their innocence and denied any criminal wrongdoing. Isaac Heeney welcomed the police announcement in a statement. The past three months have been incredibly difficult for my family, Steffie and those close to me, Heeney said.

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Watching my family carry the weight of this has been heartbreaking. To my family and friends, your love and loyalty has meant more than words can do justice. To those that have never doubted me and stood by my side in solidarity, thank you. I know it has not been easy in the face of such intense public scrutiny.

I will never forget your support. Heeney also thanked the Sydney Swans. To the entire Sydney Swans Club, my teammates, coaches, the board, our sponsors, and our loyal members and fans, thank you for keeping faith in me, he said. The Swans have given me an opportunity to live out a childhood dream and I am fully focused on repaying that faith by being the best person and player I can be.

Hotel Incident Details

The investigation followed an incident in the early hours of 17 August at the Pullman Hotel in Melbourne. The night came after the team's Round 23 win against Essendon. Several adult entertainers are understood to have joined players at the hotel after being hired. Three exotic dancers were engaged to perform in one of the players' hotel rooms in the pre-dawn hours.

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In separate statements to Victoria Police, each of the women variously alleged they were sexually assaulted and touched inappropriately without consent. The players were stood down by the Sydney Swans in the days after the incident. The sanctions were for staying out late drinking and bringing women back to the team hotel, a breach of club standards. All five players were banned for the remainder of the 2026 season.

Sanctions and Civil Action

Swans player Riley Bice, now retired teammate Taylor Adams and a mystery man, who were in the room that night, had already been told by police they were only to be treated as witnesses. Blakey was traded to North Melbourne on October 12 in an eight-year deal worth more than $11 million. He reportedly was unhappy with the way the Andrew Pridham-chaired club handled the incident. The trade came after the club's sanctions were imposed.

The civil matter continues to unfold, with each of the three women having engaged lawyers to pursue potential civil legal action against the men. The women have also reportedly been suffering trauma disorders as a result of the alleged incident. Reports state they have been pushed over the edge. The players have consistently denied any criminal wrongdoing throughout the investigation.