Swans Win Ugly Against Collingwood, Grundy and Blakey Shine

The Swans were forced to chase down a 29-point second-quarter deficit when Collingwood ruckman Oscar Steene injured his left knee and was unable to play on. Brodie Grundy, a former Collingwood player, finished with 34 disposals, 46 hitouts, 12 clearances, and six score involvements against the inexperienced Magpie rucks, winning the Goodes-O’Loughlin Medal. Nick Blakey, a Swans defender, finished with 39 disposals and 10 marks, and Nick Daicos was tagged by James Jordon but still finished the quarter with two goals. Swans forwards Tom Papley and Logan McDonald finished with two crucial goals apiece, while Joel Amartey and Charlie Curnow were held to just one goal between them. Dean Cox spoke of the team's ability to adapt under pressure and find another way to win when the corridor was almost completely closed off.

The Swans were forced to chase down a 29-point second-quarter deficit when Collingwood ruckman Oscar Steene injured his left knee and was unable to play on.

Brodie Grundy, a former Collingwood player, finished with 34 disposals, 46 hitouts, 12 clearances, and six score involvements against the inexperienced Magpie rucks, winning the Goodes-O’Loughlin Medal. Collingwood coach Craig McRae admitted that Steene might need a knee reconstruction, and the game changed when he went off. Grundy acknowledged the game-changing moment for his own game and his side's fortunes on the night.

Nick Blakey, a Swans defender, finished with 39 disposals and 10 marks, and Nick Daicos was tagged by James Jordon but still finished the quarter with two goals. Swans forwards Tom Papley and Logan McDonald finished with two crucial goals apiece, while Joel Amartey and Charlie Curnow were held to just one goal between them. Dean Cox spoke of the team's ability to adapt under pressure and find another way to win when the corridor was almost completely closed off





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Swans Collingwood Grundy Blakey Papley Mcdonald Steene Goodes-O’Loughlin Medal Mcrae Jordon Papley Mcdonald Amartey Curnow Cox Pressure Win Corridor Conditions Game Rugby Rugby League Rugby Union Rugby Sevens Rugby League Rugby Union Rugby Sevens Rugby League Rugby Union Rugby Sevens

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