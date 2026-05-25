Swedish PM Puts IVF at Center of Re-Election Bid Amid Record Low Birthrate

Sweden's prime minister promises to expand state-funded IVF as the country grapples with its lowest fertility rate since records began

Sweden ’s prime minister has promised to put IVF at the heart of his re-election campaign as he tries to win over female voters amid the country’s record low birthrate.

Ulf Kristersson aims to expand state-funded IVF as Sweden grapples with its lowest fertility rate since records began. If his party holds on to power in September’s general election, they will also fund IVF for additional children. Despite often being cited as one of the best countries in the world to have children, Sweden’s fertility rate sank to 1.42 last year, the lowest since 1749 when records started.

Kristersson said he was "definitely not getting involved in how many children each family should have", adding that it is "a really private thing". Some commentators have accused politicians of trying to "enter the bedroom". Norway has commissioned a study into how to reverse the trend, warning that if it continues at the current rate each generation will be about a third smaller than that of their parents.

The health minister said giving more people the possibility to fulfil their family dreams and wishes to become parents is a priority. The Social Democrats have warned against IVF for siblings being used as a short-term political move. Experts are not convinced that IVF strategy will have the desired effect on the population or voter intention.

Sweden has generous parental leave and childcare is heavily subsidised, so the reason for people having fewer children is more likely to be cultural change. The election pledge sends a symbolic sign that the Moderates are thinking about women, but it is unlikely to have a material impact on the well-off groups that the party tends to appeal to





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