Swedish Study: Increased Cancer Risk from Heavier Weight in Early Adulthood

A study involving 600,000 patients between 17 and 60 years old found that increased cancer risk was associated with heavier initial weight in early adulthood and weight gained during adulthood. The research highlighted the need to maintain a stable, healthy weight throughout adult life to reduce the risk of cancer.

A Swedish study has found an increased cancer risk associated with heavier initial weight in early adulthood and weight gain ed during adulthood, according to researchers at Lund University.

The study involved more than 600,000 patients between 17 and 60 years old and found no safe age to get heavier. Gaining weight as an adult increases the risk of cancer by up to five times, with specific risks for men and women, such as an elevated risk of liver, pancreatic, and kidney cancers in obese men before the age of 30 and an increased risk of endometrial, breast, and meningioma cancers in obese women before the age of 30.

Men who gained the most weight had nearly three times the risk of liver cancer and twice the risk of oesophageal cancer. Women who gained the most weight had nearly four times the risk of endometrial cancer. The study also found that even those who gained lower amounts of weight still had a higher risk of developing cancer. The research underscores the importance of maintaining a healthy weight throughout adult life to reduce the risk of cancer.

The UK government should consider further measures to promote healthier lifestyles and reduce obesity rates. People with obesity are also 70% more likely to be hospitalized by or die from infection as compared to those with healthy weight





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