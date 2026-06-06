Swifts' Season Ends in Disappointment as Injury Crisis Deepens

The NSW Swifts' season concluded with a loss to the Adelaide Thunderbirds, further marred by injuries to Grace Whyte and Helen Housby, casting doubt on their Diamonds camp hopes.

The NSW Swifts' season came to an official end with a 66-60 loss to the Adelaide Thunderbirds , further plagued by an injury crisis that saw newly named Diamonds invitee Grace Whyte unable to finish the match.

The Swifts had already been without defender Sarah Klau due to a lingering leg injury. The loss of Whyte was another blow to the Swifts, who had earlier ruled out star import Helen Housby for the remainder of the season and the upcoming Commonwealth Games. Housby had injured her foot midway through the first term after landing on Kate Heffernan's foot.

Despite a strong super shot performance from Nicola Barge, who replaced Whyte, the Swifts couldn't recover from their slow start. The Thunderbirds secured the minor premiership and a home semi-final with one round remaining, thanks to a dominant first quarter led by star Georgie Horjus in her 100th Super Netball match. Swifts coach Briony Akle expressed disappointment in the result and revealed that Whyte's injury was more than a stinger, with scans awaited post-match.

Whyte was seen in a moon boot at full time, raising concerns about her Diamonds camp hopes





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NSW Swifts Adelaide Thunderbirds Grace Whyte Helen Housby Diamonds Injuries

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